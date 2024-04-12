Sergio Garcia snaps back at haters for his choice of outfit at Masters Day 1 - “It was fuego”

Sergio Garcia wore a green polo shirt with bright yellow pants on the first day at the 2024 Masters. He unveiled his Masters outfit earlier on Instagram and captioned it:

"First look. Masters ready. Vamos "🇪🇸

In the video, Garcia was seen with his wife Angela, gracing a dark green tank top and a yellow skirt. However, his bold Masters outfit didn't go well with the netizens who trolled the former Masters champion.

After the first round, Sergio Garcia hit back at his critics on X, writing:

"I personally think my day 1 outfit was fuego."

The 88th Masters is being held at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia. Sergio Garcia, a LIV golfer, was invited to the tournament as he won the Masters in 2017 by defeating Justin Rose in a playoff. Garcia would look to repeat the feat this year too.

This year, it's his 25th appearance at the Masters. In 2017, he became the third Spanish player to win the tournament after Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal. In the 24 tournaments held at the Augusta National, Garcia has made $3,446,530 at the venue. In the 78 rounds he has played, his scoring average is 73.05. His performance lately hasn't been ideal in the last few Masters. The Spaniard has failed to make the cut in the last four of five competitions.

Sergio Garcia's performance in the Masters over the years is as follows:

1999: T38

2000: T40

2001: CUT

2002: 8

2003: T28

2004: T4

2005: CUT

2006: 46

2007: CUT

2008: CUT

2009: T38

2010: T45

2011: T35

2012: T12

2013: T8

2014: CUT

2015: T17

2016: T34

2017: 1

2018: CUT

2019: CUT

2021: CUT

2022: T23

2023: CUT

Sergio Garcia was trolled for his bold outfit on social media

Garcia was trolled for his outfit on X. Several users compared his outfit of the first round to a dish scrubber. Some called it "ugliest" while some called it "criminal."

Before the tournament, Garcia posted on X with his fellow LIV golfers, announcing that they're eyeing the green jacket. He wrote:

"We're coming for that green jacket."

Thirteen LIV golfers are participating in the tournament. Seven of them are former Masters champions. The 13 LIV golfers and their qualification criteria for Masters are:

Bryson Dechambeau - 2020 US Open winner

Sergio Garcia - Former Masters champion

Tyrrell Hatton - Qualifies on world rankings

Dustin Johnson - Former Masters champion

Brooks Koepka - 2023 PGA Championship winner

Adrian Meronk - Qualifies on world rankings

Phil Mickelson - Former Masters champion

Joaquin Niemann - Special invitation

Jon Rahm - Former Masters champion

Patrick Reed - Former Masters champion

Charl Schwartzel - Former Masters champion

Cameron Smith - 150th Open Championship winner

Bubba Watson - Former Masters champion

Defending champion Jon Rahm has also expressed confidence in a LIV golfer emerging victorious at the Augusta National. He said at the pre-tournament press conference:

"There are quite a few Major champions in LIV, and there are a few that are Major champion quality golfers, just pure numbers, if you go with math, wouldn't be the highest, but I'm confident that one of us can get it done this year."