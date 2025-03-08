Shane Lowry reveals recent honor received at his Open victory scenario: "Lovely thing"

Shane Lowry is starring in this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational at the iconic Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Flordia. During a post-round press conference, the Irishman revealed that he was awarded an honorary life membership on behalf of the European Tour.

The Ryder Cup star was offered the honor after his iconic victory at the 2019 Open Championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club. Having beat Tommy Fleetwood by six strokes to win his maiden Major championship title, Shane Lowry called the European Tour's gesture a "lovely thing."

Shane Lowry revealed that he played at the Royal Portrush Golf Club for the first time in 2024 since winning the Open Championship in 2019. He played with one of his sponsors and recollected all his shots from the Open Championship.

Shane Lowry said (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, it was great. I was playing with a sponsor, and we had a great time. And then a lovely thing afterwards in the club where I got presented honorary membership. It was nice to be back. I will be back before The Open Championship at some stage for a practice, I don't know when, but yeah, it's nice to go back. I think the guys I was playing with were fed up with me talking through the every shot I hit those four days in 2019, but, yeah, it was good fun."

Shane Lowry currently bears the solo lead at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. He posted scores of 3 under par 69 and 5 under par 67 to total 8 under par through two days in Florida.

Shane Lowry's 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational Scorecards

Here's a look at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational leader's scorecards for his past two rounds at the challenging Bay Hill Club and Lodge (via PGA Tour):

Round 1 (3 under par - 69)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 3) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 5) - 5

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 5) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 5) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 5) - 3

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 5

Round 2 (5 under par - 67)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 3) - 2

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 5) - 5

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 5) - 5

Hole 7 (par 3) - 2

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 5) - 5

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 5) - 6

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

