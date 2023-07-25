"Some people say it'll help" - Open Champion Brian Harman shares his perspective on golf ball rollback plans making the game 'longer'

Brian Harman's performance at the Open Championship has shown off his technical prowess and skill. He hit a six-shot lead to win but the interesting fact was that he did not really need to hit far to get the lead in the first place.

Harman showed off his excellent putting skills after tee to green. He left behind those like Bryson DeChambeau, who are better known for their long-hitting distances.

However, the new golf ball rollback rule might affect these long hitters, pulling back their impressive distances. Brian Harman, though, was skeptical about whether this would really be a positive ruling for shorter hitters.

Speaking about the effects of the rule, he said via Golf Monthly:

“It depends on who you talk to. Some people say it'll help. The guys that hit it shorter - I don't know how it helps a guy that hits it shorter."

He added:

"There hasn't been any -- there really hasn't been any change or golf course design that's helped a shorter hitter over the last 20 years, so I don't know how the next thing would help a shorter hitter. The game is going longer. That seems to be the way it's going.”

Brian Harman unsure of golf ball rollback rule that might come into effect; rule receives backlash from most players

Brian Harman does not really think that rollback will benefit golfers who hit short and other pro golfers are quite against the proposed rule as well. Bryson DeChambeau, known for his power and distance, said that the rule was atrocious.

“It’s a great handicap for us guys that have worked really hard to learn how to hit it farther.”

Jon Rahm too, did not understand the reasoning behind the implementation of the rule. He said that there were other ways to make the game more challenging. He added that there was no point in testing all the pro golfers' equipment and making changes to it.

"They're hyper-focused on making professional golf a little bit more difficult than it already is. I don't know why. There's plenty of things you can do to make it more difficult for us, golf course design, course setup, all these great things."

The decision is not yet set in stone. The rollback rule will bring the normal driving distance down by 15 to 20 yards on average.