“Start cooking!” – Fans react to Australian PGA Championship winner Min Woo Lee getting an early invite for the 2024 Masters

On Friday, December 22, Min Woo Lee received an early invite to the 2024 Masters. It is now confirmed that he will be one of the selected names to tee off at the first major of the season. This will be his third appearance at the Augusta National.

Lee had a memorable end to the year as he won the Australian PGA Championship and then went on to finish third at the Australian Open. He had also won the SJM Macao Open a couple of months ago.

The Australian PGA Championship winner shared a photograph of his Masters invite on X (formerly called Twitter) and wrote:

"Christmas came early ❤️ Work hard & Dream Bigger. See you in April, Augusta 🌺💚 @TheMasters"

Expand Tweet

Fans were elated with this news and congratulated the 25-year-old Australian on receiving the Masters invite. Many made a chef's reference after he had worn the chef's hat following his victory in the Australian PGA Championship. Here's a look at some of the responses:

"Start cooking!"

Expand Tweet

"Well done young man. I guess I will let you play Augusta instead of our game for $20. Anytime you are in Qld I am ready. Wishing you, Minjee and your parents a wonderful holiday period and a fantastic 2024"

Expand Tweet

"Well deserved. The 2022 Masters was the only time I was able to see you play live. I think you will have a chance to win it this year!"

Expand Tweet

"Congrats mate, well deserved. I just had a hit at Royal Fremantle yesterday, Merry Christmas and don’t forget to RSVP haha"

Expand Tweet

"I can smell what you’re cooking. Hopefully there are lots of menus in your future. Play Well!"

Expand Tweet

"What would you be serving for your first Master's Champion dinner Chef???"

Expand Tweet

"See you there !!! You will be receiving something from us not long before 😉 Not nearly AS epic, but epic nonetheless!"

Expand Tweet

"I hope your picking the menu at Augusta in 25 🤝"

Expand Tweet

"Dammit @Minwoo27Lee I'll be on holidays in Bali so will have to watch you cook it up whilst I'm sipping mojitos in the lagoon pool! ⛳⛳⛳"

Expand Tweet

"Hopefully a bit of course management and swinging within yourself is on your list to Santa."

Expand Tweet

"Mate...well done...so deserved it...I am backing you for sure...low stingers.."

Expand Tweet

"Can't wait! I'll be rooting for you. Good luck!"

Expand Tweet

"Merry Christmas and a very happy and successful New Year"

Expand Tweet

"Congrats and well deserved. Love watching you cook"

Expand Tweet

"Who is on the bag for the par 3 competition?"

Expand Tweet

How did Min Woo Lee perform in the Majors this year?

Min Woo Lee was able to qualify for all four major championships for the second straight year. In the four starts, he had mixed results, making two top-20 finishes and failing to make the cut at one event.

Lee missed the cut at the Masters Tournament, then finished T18 at the PGA Championship. His best result came at the US Open, where he secured a joint fifth-place finish. This was his best result so far in the major championships. At the Open Championship, he finished T41st.

Additionally, Lee finished T6 at the Players Championship, the PGA Tour's most important event outside the Masters.