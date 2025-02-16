Stressed out Keegan Bradley makes feelings clear on “tough” state of Ryder Cup captaincy

Keegan Bradley is the skipper of the United States for this year's upcoming Ryder Cup. He is one of the youngest golfers to take up this responsibility and is already under a lot of pressure for the same.

Bradley recently appeared on Dan on the Golf show of prominent golf journalist Dan Rapaport in the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines. The host asked him how he was dealing with the pressure of being a Ryder Cup skipper and playing the full schedule as a player.

"It's tough," Bradley said. "I'm thinking about the Ryder Cup at every moment even when I'm trying not to, I still have thoughts and really when I get inside the ropes is sort of when I don't think about it. So it's kind of been therapeutic for me to get inside the ropes because I do feel like I have the obligation to the guys to do the right thing and be prepared."

[2:35-3:38]

The PGA of America President John Lindert announced earlier last year that Keegan Bradley will lead the Team USA for the 45th Ryder Cup, which will be played from September 26th to 28th at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

Bradley will receive his Ryder Cup redemption after narrowly missing out on the 2023 Ryder Cup as a player. He knows the Bethpage Black golf course well, as he played there often as a college golfer at St.John's University in New York City.

Keegan Bradley has made an incredible start to the year as a player on the PGA Tour. He has played 4 events so far and has not missed a single cut, with his best finish coming at the Sony Open, where he finished T6 for the event.

Team USA Ryder Cup rankings.

Keegan Bradley has been tasked with selecting six captains as the first six golfers will receive automatic qualifications through their rankings. Currently, Scottie Scheffler is leading the rankings, while Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau are placed second and third, respectively.

Keegan Bradley at the Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

Here are the current Team USA's Ryder Cup rankings.

Scottie Scheffler – 9749.75 Xander Schauffele – 9718.46 Bryson DeChambeau – 6993.00 Collin Morikawa – 4910.13 Billy Horschel – 2709.49 Russell Henley – 2687.95 Harris English – 2543.95 Brian Harman – 2491.35 Wyndham Clark – 2401.89 Patrick Cantlay – 2344.16 Tony Finau – 2236.38 Justin Thomas – 2093.27 Maverick McNealy – 1790.49 Lucas Glover – 1539.06 Cameron Young – 1533.49 Taylor Moore – 1460.42 Sahith Theegala – 1455.45 Sam Burns – 1451.17 Max Homa – 1436.22 Sam Stevens – 1355.10 Keegan Bradley – 1261.73 Tom Hoge – 1170.58 Adam Schenk – 1117.64 Daniel Berger – 1105.68 Lee Hodges – 1061.66

Team Captain - Keegan Bradley

Vice Captain - Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker.

