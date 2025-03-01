Sun Day Red ambassador makes big claim about 'GOAT’ Tiger Woods picking him for the role

Sun Day Red's first official ambassador, Karl Vilips has made a big claim about being chosen by Tiger Woods for the role. The 23-year-old is currently competing at the 2025 Cognizant Classic at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Ad

Vilips scored 4-under 67 in the second round and has an aggregate score of 7-under after two rounds. He is tied for 25th with the likes of Jhonnatan Vegas, Sami Valimaki, Davis Riley, Jordan Spieth and others.

In the post-round press conference, Karl Vilips shared how his partnership with Sun Day Red became possible. He said that his relationship with TaylorMade played a crucial role (via ASAP Sports):

"It came about throughout my connections with Taylor Made. I'm very close with those guys. They've been helping me out for a long time. Then throughout the summer last year on the Korn Ferry I started playing well, and we kind of just decided to make it happen, and very fortunate to have been chosen by the GOAT himself."

Ad

Trending

Two weeks ago, Vilips was announced as the ambassador of Sun Day Red, Woods' newly launched apparel line. He further was asked about his emotions when he first came to know that he'll represent Sun Day Red.

"Yeah, it was definitely unexpected at first, but when I got the call, I was excited and honored to be able to represent Tiger Woods and Sun Day Red. I'm the first one, so that's really cool," he said.

Ad

On Friday, Vilips wore a navy blue TaylorMade cap and a white Sun Day Red shirt. He expressed pride on joining Sun Day Red at an early stage and was proud to be its first ambassador.

Karl Vilips shares his first memory with Tiger Woods

Karl Vilips, originally from Australia, moved to the United States at the age of 11 to pursue golf. He played collegiate golf at Stanford University and turned professional in 2024, playing on the Korn Ferry Tour. He finished 19th on the Korn Ferry Points List and was adjudged as the Rookie of the Year.

Ad

In the post-round press conference at the 2025 Cognizant Classic on Friday, Vilips shared his first and favourite Tiger Woods memory. He mentioned Woods' birdie putt on the 18th hole at the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines to force a playoff with Rocco Mediate and said (via ASAP Sports):

"My earliest memory of Tiger is meeting him back in Australia. He played there in probably 2008. I think same year at Torrey he made the putt to force the playoff on 18, which I will remember that forever. Definitely is a highlight for me."

Ad

When asked if he got any insights from Tiger Woods on playing at the PGA National. He said:

"Not really, honestly, no. No insight for me there."

Karl Vilips will tee off at 11:35 AM EST with Antoine Rozner in the third round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback