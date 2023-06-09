Surprising Bipartisan Consensus: Conservatives and Liberals unite to oppose PGA Tour's merger with Saudi-Backed LIV Golf

The PGA Tour's merger with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series provoked outrage and controversy in the United States. 9/11 Families United accused PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan of betraying them by striking an agreement with LIV Golf.

Now comes a surprising display of bipartisanship: Conservatives and Liberals banding together to oppose the agreement and demand a congressional investigation. Some members of Congress are looking to the Justice Department to rethink the decision. Senator Josh Hawley stated of the merger:

“I would want to make sure it passes antitrust scrutiny — that’s my principle. I would hope DOJ would go through their merger analysis. I would want to see what they come back with on that.”

The members of Congress also criticized the mega-merger. Senator Richard Blumenthal released a statement saying:

“If the three major auto companies in America decided to merge, the Department of Justice would be all over it. That’s what we have here. We’re thinking about the ways that we can continue to highlight the antitrust issues that the Department of Justice has to examine, but they’re pretty obvious.”

While the senior legal counsel to the American Economic Liberties Project, Katherine Van Dyck said (via Politico):

“This is a pretty straightforward antitrust violation. To the extent Congress intervenes, I think it should be to investigate the harms that could result from this.”

Americans are opposed to the Saudi-backed series for a variety of reasons, the most serious of which is that it has a connection to the 9/11 terrorist assault.

Senator Tim Kaine also expressed his disappointment with the merger, adding:

“I almost threw up when I heard it. I thought the PGA was standing for important values that don’t have a price tag on them, and it turns out I was wrong. So I’m very disappointed that I was wrong.”

US former President Donald Trump supports the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger

Former US President Donald Trump has been supporting the Saudi-funded LIV Golf since its inception. He has even hosted the LIV Golf events at his golf course.

When the PGA Tour commissioner dropped the bombshell on Tuesday, June 6, he took his Truth social account to say:

"Great news from LIV Golf. A big, beautiful, and glamorous deal for the wonderful world of Golf. Congrats to all!!"

The merger can help Trump to fulfill his dream to bring back The Open Championship to his Turnberry golf course. However, the deal mostly received hate from people, who even asked Jay Monahan to resign from his position.

While some politicians proposed that antitrust cases be deferred in court. Senator Marco Rubio stated in an interview with Politico:

“It’s a golf league. How does that pose a threat to our national security? I don’t agree with every Saudi policy, but it’s not like they’re going to be able to destroy our country with a golf tournamen. That’s what laws and the courts exist for. They can take it there.”

