"Thank god for LIV Golf" - Fans unhappy as Brandel Chamblee joins NBC Sport’s analysts' desk for The American Express 2024

Golf fans are unhappy as NBC announced their new host for this week's American Express. The channel has not yet chosen a permanent analyst after Paul Azinger's contract was terminated in November 2023.

Over the past two months, NBC has employed several analysts. This week, Brandel Chamblee will be joining Terry Gannon at The American Express. Fans, however, are not pleased with the new analyst's arrival.

Because of his opinions on the legal dispute between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, Chamblee has become a contentious figure in the golf community. He even got into a heated altercation with Phil Mickelson, the LIV golfer and six-time Major champion.

The renowned golf analyst will be fulfilling the duty of broadcaster at American Express for NBC. The news was shared by NUCLR Golf on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"Brandel Chamblee will fill the role of analyst for NBC at this week’s AMEX."

Expand Tweet

Fans took to the comments section to express their disappointment. One user wrote:

"Thank god for LIV"

Expand Tweet

"Ratings drop confirmed in advance," wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

"Well this is unfortunate," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"No one watches the pga tour lol," commented another fan.

Expand Tweet

Here are more fans reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Brandel Chamblee's professional career

Brandel Chamblee is a former American golfer, who later switched his career as a commentator and writer. He was born and brought up in St. Louise, Missouri.

After graduating from the University of Texas, Chamblee became a professional golfer in 1985. He had a decent career as a golfer and even won one PGA Tour event.

The 61-year-old defeated Payne Stewart to win the Greater Vancouver Open in 1998 and also competed in the playoffs of the BellSouth Classic and Nissan Open. He has won four professional golf tournaments and reached number 58 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Chamblee joined the Golf Channel as the lead studio analyst after losing his PGA Tour card in 2003. He has been working as a golf analyst for over two decades and has covered numerous tournaments including 'Live From' coverage of the Major tournaments.

The PGA Tour veteran made headlines in 2023 for his harsh social media posts against LIV golfers. When PGA Tour announced a merger with LIV Golf in June 2023, he called it the "saddest days in the history."

Chambler announced the merger on Golf Channel saying (via Golf.com):

“When I first heard about it, I was completely shocked. I can’t imagine that to many people outside of maybe the two or three or four or five people that were in the room that brought this merger to fruition would have known anything about it. After this shock sort of ebbed away, I was hugely disappointed.”

Expand Tweet

The American Express will kick start with its inaugural round on Thursday, Jan. 18 and run until Sunday, Jan. 21, featuring a stellar field of 156 golfers.