“That would just be something else” - Shane Lowry sets sights on 2024 Olympics after 2023 Ryder Cup triumph

Shane Lowry mentioned that he was hoping for a 2024 that would be better than the season that just concluded. His goals were far from modest, as he dreams of clinch a medal at the Paris Olympics.

The Irishman has already played at the Tokyo Olympics, where he failed to make the podium after having a disappointing Sunday. In an interview with the Irish Independent, Lowry discussed his desire for Olympic glory and mentioned that winning an Olympic medal was high on his bucket list. He said:

"The one thing I remember about Tokyo was I had a bit of a chance going into the Sunday for a medal and I had a bad day Sunday, and I was quite dejected after it. I didn't think I would. You know, not that it didn't mean a lot to me, but it was my first time playing it and so yeah, it's very high up the list."

He added:

"It was like another thing on my list of my career achievements that I wanted to do and I think the Olympic medal, you know, obviously a gold medal will be amazing, but a medal in general would be great.

Expand Tweet

The golf tournament of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be played at the Albatros course of Le Golf National. This venue has hosted the Open de France every year for more than two decades now.

Shane Lowry has played the event several times during his professional career and believes that this fact could work in his favor. He said:

"It's on a golf course that I know as well. I've not necessarily done great around there, but I do feel like it's a golf course that could suit me at the minute. I think I'm pretty high on the list in qualification at the minute and hopefully I can kick on and make sure I qualify, and then go there and give myself a chance."

What was Shane Lowry and Ireland's performance at Tokyo 2021?

Shane Lowry was one of the four members of the star studded team that represented Ireland in golf at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games. His teammates were Rory McIlroy, Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire.

No team event was played, but a 72-hole individual event for both genders determined the scores. Shane Lowry finished T22 among the men, with a score of 274, eight strokes behind the champion, Xander Schauffele. His teammate McIlroy disputed in playoff for the bronze medal, which was eventually won by C.T. Pan.

On the women's side, Ireland's top finisher was Meadow, who finished 7th, with a score of 272, five strokes behind champion Nelly Korda. Maguire finished T23rd, with a score of 279.