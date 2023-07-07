“That is ridiculous” – Fans react to Rose Zhang’s butter-smooth chip shot at the US Women’s Open 2023 

Rose Zhang's remarkable chip shot at the 17th hole of the US Women's Open 2023 has left fans in awe. The chip shot, reminiscent of Gary Woodland's memorable shot in the 2019 U.S. Open, showcased Zhang's exceptional skills and composure under pressure.

Fans took to social media to express their astonishment and admiration for the young golfer's performance. Zhang's chip shot, executed from 53 feet away, nearly found the bottom of the cup, leaving fans and even Zhang herself amazed. Let's delve into the fans' reactions to this "ridiculous" shot that took place at Pebble Beach.

Social media reactions to Rose Zhang's shot

Social media platforms were abuzz with reactions to Rose Zhang's remarkable chip shot. Fans and golf enthusiasts took to Twitter and other platforms to express their astonishment and awe. Many fans used superlatives to describe the shot, emphasizing their disbelief at Zhang's ability to pull off such a difficult shot under pressure.

Some fans were left speechless, simply responding with emojis and short phrases.

Others highlighted the difficulty of the shot and the level of skill required, noting that most people have no idea how hard it is to execute such a shot with precision.

Several fans expressed their desire to see the shot in slow motion or from different camera angles, eager to relish the beauty of Rose Zhang's technique.

There were also comments on the riskiness of the shot, acknowledging that Zhang took a chance but executed it flawlessly. Fans praised her decision-making and applauded her for choosing the right shot in a challenging situation. The consensus among fans was that Zhang's chip shot was a testament to her exceptional talent and potential as a golfer.

The shot that stunned the fans

Rose Zhang's chip shot on the 17th hole left fans astounded. The video footage of her chip from the front right portion of the green, a distance of 53 feet, spread like wildfire, capturing the attention of golf enthusiasts worldwide.

Viewers were captivated by the precision, finesse, and control Zhang exhibited as she almost chipped in for an extraordinary par save. Fans expressed their disbelief and admiration, using phrases like "ridiculous," "crazy," and "sick" to describe the shot.

Zhang's chip shot drew comparisons to Gary Woodland's memorable chip in the 2019 U.S. Open, further highlighting the magnitude of her achievement. While Woodland's shot was from a greater distance, Zhang's ability to execute such a challenging shot in a competitive setting impressed fans and garnered widespread appreciation for her skill and talent.

Rose Zhang: A rising star and her memorable moments

Rose Zhang's performance at the US Women's Open 2023 showcased her rising star in the world of golf. Despite facing challenges throughout her round, including losing a ball on the eighth hole, Zhang displayed resilience and exceptional shot-making abilities.

The chip shot on the 17th hole was not the only memorable moment for Rose Zhang during the tournament. Her tee shot on the par-3 seventh hole, which landed in her back pocket, went viral and created a buzz among fans. Zhang herself referred to it as "unintended sorcery," acknowledging the uniqueness of the occurrence.

Fans also celebrated Zhang's support system, particularly the presence of her mother and her older brother, who watched her play in person for the first time. Despite her brother not being a golf enthusiast, his attendance showed his support for Zhang, which meant a lot to her.

Rose Zhang's butter-smooth chip shot at the US Women's Open 2023 has left fans astonished and filled with admiration. The video of her precise and daring shot quickly circulated on social media, garnering widespread praise and sparking conversations among golf enthusiasts.

Fans expressed their amazement at Zhang's skill, composure, and decision-making under pressure. This remarkable shot, along with other memorable moments during the tournament, has further solidified Rose Zhang's rising star status in the world of golf.

As fans eagerly follow her journey, Zhang's chip shot at the US Women's Open 2023 will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the highlights of her career.

