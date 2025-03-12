"That's actually pathetic", "Super Lame": LIV Golf's Masters' style dinner doesn't sit well with fans

LIV Golf has reportedly adopted the Masters' tradition of holding a Champions Dinner ahead of the tournament. The defending champion of the Major Championship traditionally holds a dinner for the past winners before the prestigious event commences.

Ad

As the defending champion, Scottie Scheffler will be hosting the dinner this year at Augusta National. However, Golf Digest recently reported that LIV Golf had already held it's own Champions Dinner ahead of the league's Singapore event at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans have not taken the news kindly as they criticised the move in the comment section.

"That's actually pathetic."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Little brother vibes. LoL" one fan commented.

"Actually, it's a bit of a slap in the face to tradition." another said.

"Super Lame"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"good, misery loves company." one fan wrote.

"Cringe lol." another stated.

LIV Golf stars such as Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson have earned their own green jackets in the past. All three have hosted a Champions Dinner ahead of the Masters as defending champions.

Rahm won the Masters in 2023 and subsequently hosted the champions dinner the following April. His menu notably featured Spanish cuisine as a tribute to his homeland. He then debuted on LIV Golf in February 2024.

Ad

What happened at the LIV Golf Champions Dinner?

2024 LIV Golf Singapore winner Brooks Koepka, along with Talor Gooch, were welcomed at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore with a parade of honor leading up to the 2025 event. The caddies, in white uniforms reminiscent of those at Augusta National, cheered and applauded the duo.

Image via @bkoepka

A gourmet five-course meal, reportedly curated by Koepka and his caddy Ricky Elliot, was served at the dinner. Possibly as a nod to the hosting city-state, Singapore noodles were a part of the menu. The main course consisted of Tajima Australian Grain-fed Wagyu, glazed asparagus, red wine jus, and truffle potato.

Ad

As for dessert, a pavlova with chantilly, raspberry or strawberry coulis was served at the dinner. Guiness beer, white wine and red wine were the chosen beverages for the special evening. The dinner also served warm starters and other appetizers.

Image via @bkoepka

The news comes after rumors of Brooks Koepka apparently wanting to leave LIV Golf had swirled online. However, he put an end to them with a cryptic social media post, claiming he was "right where" he wanted to be. The Smash GC captain also mentioned that the team was now heading to Singapore.

The LIV Golf Singapore event will take place this week at the Sentosa Golf Club. This will mark the fourth event of the Saudi-backed league this season. The circuit has a total of 14 events on it's calendar this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback