"That's allowed I think. Just can't ask" – Fans react to Tiger Woods and Gary Woodland taking a peek into Thomas’ bag at The Genesis Invitational

Fans on social media have reacted to Tiger Woods and Gary Woodland having a quick sneak peek into Justin Thomas' golf bag at The Genesis Invitational during the first round on Thursday, February 15.

Woods, Woodland and Thomas have been paired up for the first two rounds of the Signature Event which started on Thursday. During the first round, Woods and Woodland were spotted looking into Thomas' bag while the former PGA Championship winner was busy taking his shot.

CBS Sports Golf reporter Kyle Porter posted an amusing picture of Woods and Woodland on his X (formerly Twitter) account with a side-eye emoji.

Fans jumped to the comments section to join the fun and commented that sneaking a peek was allowed. One user wrote:

"That's allowed I think. Just can't ask."

"Looking has always been allowed, asking or responding to the question about what club you hit was always where it became a penalty," wrote another fan.

"Tiger is telling the spotter. He doesn’t care what others guys are hitting. His lofts are very old school compared to the rest of the field," wrote another fan.

"Why does jt use a ball sleeve to cover his alignment stick?," wrote another fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods and Gary Woodland's performance at The Genesis Invitational 2024

The Genesis Invitational started with its inaugural round on Thursday, February 15, and following the first 18 holes, Patrick Cantlay took the lead with a score of under 7.

Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods struggled with their games, while Gary Woodland played fairly well in the inaugural round.

Woodland shot a round of 1-under par 70 and tied for 28th place. He started the game with three back-to-back birdies on the initial three holes and then made a bogey on the fourth. He shot another bogey on the sixth hole and a birdie on the seventh. On the back nine, Woodland carded an eagle, a birdie and a double bogey to settle for a total of 1-under par 70.

Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods both played a 1-over par 72 and finished in a tie for 49th place.

Thomas started the game with a bogey on the second hole and then carded a birdie on the next, followed by another bogey. He made four bogeys and a birdie on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine to score 1-over par.

Woods, on the other hand, started with a birdie on the first hole and then made two back-to-back bogeys on the second and third holes. With six bogeys and five birdies, he too settled for a 1-over par score.

Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland and Tiger Woods will again tee off together for the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2024 on Friday, February 16. The trio will tee off on the first hole of Riviera Country Club at 2:54 p.m. ET.