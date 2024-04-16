There are strong rumors that Rory McIlroy is going to join LIV Golf. That would mark a stunning turnaround, and there is a ton of traction behind it. While it's far from a guarantee, it is believed that he was offered $850 million and will not be turning it down. Most golfers are the subject of LIV rumors at one point or another, but not usually with this much reporting following it.

However, McIlroy's agent has come out to say that these rumors are not true at all. He called it fake news and said that there was zero truth to any of it. From his standing, the Irishman is not leaving for LIV.

It's worth noting, as golf fans have, that a denial by anyone is hardly concrete. Many golfers themselves have said they weren't going to LIV Golf before doing exactly that. Jon Rahm is a recent high-profile example, one that fans were quick to point out.

"He’s good as gone, NOBODY is turning that money down because greed drives this world," another added.

"That’s what was said about Rahm and look what happened," someone stated.

"That’s exactly what everyone says right before they leave!" another exclaimed.

Not everyone is as skeptical, though. Many think he's actually going to stay on the PGA Tour and not leave for LIV Golf.

"He is not going anywhere his father is best friends with Jimmy Dunne," another said.

"Hopefully this non-story is now over," one fan hoped.

"We know. It's just deflection...," another said.

The initial report said that the announcement of McIlroy's change would come after the Masters, but it hasn't yet. As of now, he is still a member of the PGA Tour and is aiming to play again this weekend at the RBC Heritage.

Rory McIlroy not leaving for LIV now

The journey for Rory McIlroy, should it end with a position on LIV Golf, would be an astonishing one. When golfers first began defecting, he remained true to the PGA Tour and became its most staunch defender.

Rory McIlroy hasn't changed tours as of now

He spent a long time on the front lines of this "battle" and talked down the tour and its players, saying many times that he wished it would go away. Then, he began to soften.

McIlroy said he had been too harsh. He then began advocating for golfers to be able to play against one another regardless of tour, and saying there should be a way back for those who left.

Then, rumors of his own move began to persist. His former manager had said there was a 10% chance he would make the switch, something McIlroy acknowledged by joking that his former manager might know something and that 10% might be too low.

So while he hasn't left yet and it's unclear if he is actually going to, it is remarkable that it's even a possibility given how the two's relationship began all those years ago when LIV formed.

