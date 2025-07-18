"That's a strange question" - Keegan Bradley remains tight-lipped when asked about Ryder Cup captain's agreement

Keegan Bradley is currently competing in the 2025 Open Championship, where he was asked a 'strange' question concerning the Ryder Cup. Bradley is the captain of Team USA in this year's tournament, and there is a chance that he will also play as a team member. However, the veteran American golfer didn't give a definite answer when asked about the captain's agreement during the ongoing major tournament in Portrush, Northern Ireland.The captain's agreement would need to be changed to accommodate his role as a playing captain, but no official announcement has been made as of yet. Keegan Bradley was asked the same question during a press conference at the Open Championship, but the Team USA captain did not make a certain comment.Bradley initially planned not to play until he was automatically eligible for the Ryder Cup based on his ranking. However, since winning the Travelers Championship last month, things have changed dramatically, and there is a slim chance that Bradley will utilize the captain's selection on himself.For these reasons, the reporter questioned Bradley whether the latter was considering choosing himself for the playing role. Answering him, Bradley claimed that the agreement is in the works. He said (via Golf.com on X):&quot;That's a strange question.....We're working on the captain's agreement.&quot;Golf.com posted the above interaction on their X page with a caption that read:&quot;Has Keegan Bradley signed his Ryder Cup captain’s agreement yet? 🤔&quot;Many concerns have been raised, and everyone is wondering whether Keegan Bradley will play in the Ryder Cup or not. For Team USA, only Scottie Scheffler has mathematically qualified and is now at the top in Ryder Cup rankings. There are five more spots left, and Bradley is currently placed ninth.Keegan Bradley on his Ryder Cup captaincy dutiesThe 153rd Open - Day Two - Source: GettyBeing a Ryder Cup captain is not an easy position, as there is a lot to do to ensure that your team represents your country effectively in the tournament. Keegan Bradley is no exception, and following his Travelers Championship triumph last month, the golfer talked about his Ryder Cup captaincy duties.Keegan Bradley said (via Sky Sports Golf):&quot;It doesn't take away anything from my preparation and my play, you know, I'm doing all this stuff when I'm home, but as we get closer to the Ryder Cup, things are amping up, certainly, for sure. But every day we're working, we're on the chat with the vice captains, and now the team is really starting to take shape, and we know a handful of guys that are pretty close to a mathematical lock on the team. We start thinking about partners and formats, and things are definitely amping up.&quot;The one-time major winner also highlighted that the only time the Ryder Cup is not in his mind is when he is playing golf.