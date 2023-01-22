The 2023 American Express Sunday tee times and where to watch

The American Express Championship will have its final fourth round on Sunday, January 22, starting at 11:33 a.m. ET. Davis Thompson, the rising star, maintained his lead after round three, as did Jon Rahm, who jumped up to share the number one spot after his impressive performance on Saturday.

Thompson and Rahm will start the fourth round at 1:45 pm ET along with J.T. Poston. The first tee-off will start at 11:33 am at the Pete Dye Stadium course, with Kevin Tway and Sahith Theegala taking the first shot of the day. Byeong Hun An and Denny McCarthy will start with the 10th tee-off on the course at 11:33 am.

The biggest surprise in the competition has been Davis Thompson, who topped the leaderboard after the first round and extended his lead after the second round.

Jon Rahm, on the other hand, secured the second position on the first day. He maintained his second position and finally joined Thompson in the lead on Saturday.

Poston and Bezuidenhout tied at T3 followed by Montgomery, who finished T5 alongside Tom Kim, Higgs, and Burns after the third round. The American Express is set to conclude on Sunday.

The 2023 American Express Sunday tee times

Pete Dye Stadium Course – 1st tee

11:33 a.m.: Kevin Tway, Sahith Theegala

11:44 a.m.: Harrison Endycott, Dean Burmester

11:55 a.m. Cameron Young, Justin Suh

12:06 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo

12:17 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Tyler Duncan, Andrew Putnam

12:28 p.m. Scott Piercy, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry

12:39 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Danny Lee

12:50 p.m. Matti Schmid, Jason Day, Tony Finau

1:01 p.m. Robby Shelton, Scottie Scheffler, Sebastian Munoz

1:12 p.m. Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire, Sungjae Im

1:23 p.m. Sam Burns, Taylor Montgomery, Dylan Wu

1:34 p.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom Kim, Harry Higgs

1:45 p.m. Jon Rahm, Davis Thompson, J.T. Poston

Pete Dye Stadium Course – 10th tee

11:33 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Denny McCarthy

11:44 a.m. Trevor Werbylo, Rickie Fowler

11:55 a.m. Sam Stevens, Ben Griffin

12:06 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Austin Cook, Russell Knox

12:17 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, Andrew Landy, Eric Cole

12:28 p.m. Beau Hossler, Ryan Armour, Justin Rose

12:39 p.m. Tom Hoge, Vincent Norrman, Wyndham Clark

12:50 p.m. Martin Laird, Zach Johnson, Will Zalatoris

1:01 p.m. Stewart Cink, Brendan Steele, Matthias Schwab

1:12 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Davis Riley, Justin Lower

1:23 p.m. Alex Smalley, Harry Hall, Zecheng Dou

1:34 p.m. Paul Haley II, Anders Albertson, Tano Goya

The 2023 American Express Sunday schedule

American Express will be streamed on ESPN+, which is the home for all PGA Tour events.

On Sunday, the tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel from 3 to 7 pm and on the Sirius XM radio channel from 2-7 pm ET.

One can also binge-watch the live telecast of the championship on ESPN+ starting from 11:30 am and will continue till the last tee-off at 7 pm ET.

Sunday, January 22

TV

Channel: Golf Channel

Time: 3-7 p.m.ET

Radio

Channel: SiriusXM

Time: 2-7 p.m. ET

STREAM

Channel: ESPN+

Time: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. ET

Peacock

Time: 3-7 p.m. ET

