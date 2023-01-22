The 2023 American Express Sunday tee times and where to watch

The American Express Championship will have its final fourth round on Sunday, January 22, starting at 11:33 a.m. ET. Davis Thompson, the rising star, maintained his lead after round three, as did Jon Rahm, who jumped up to share the number one spot after his impressive performance on Saturday.
Thompson and Rahm will start the fourth round at 1:45 pm ET along with J.T. Poston. The first tee-off will start at 11:33 am at the Pete Dye Stadium course, with Kevin Tway and Sahith Theegala taking the first shot of the day. Byeong Hun An and Denny McCarthy will start with the 10th tee-off on the course at 11:33 am.
The biggest surprise in the competition has been Davis Thompson, who topped the leaderboard after the first round and extended his lead after the second round.
Jon Rahm, on the other hand, secured the second position on the first day. He maintained his second position and finally joined Thompson in the lead on Saturday.
Poston and Bezuidenhout tied at T3 followed by Montgomery, who finished T5 alongside Tom Kim, Higgs, and Burns after the third round. The American Express is set to conclude on Sunday.
The 2023 American Express Sunday tee times
Pete Dye Stadium Course – 1st tee
- 11:33 a.m.: Kevin Tway, Sahith Theegala
- 11:44 a.m.: Harrison Endycott, Dean Burmester
- 11:55 a.m. Cameron Young, Justin Suh
- 12:06 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo
- 12:17 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Tyler Duncan, Andrew Putnam
- 12:28 p.m. Scott Piercy, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry
- 12:39 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Danny Lee
- 12:50 p.m. Matti Schmid, Jason Day, Tony Finau
- 1:01 p.m. Robby Shelton, Scottie Scheffler, Sebastian Munoz
- 1:12 p.m. Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire, Sungjae Im
- 1:23 p.m. Sam Burns, Taylor Montgomery, Dylan Wu
- 1:34 p.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom Kim, Harry Higgs
- 1:45 p.m. Jon Rahm, Davis Thompson, J.T. Poston
Pete Dye Stadium Course – 10th tee
- 11:33 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Denny McCarthy
- 11:44 a.m. Trevor Werbylo, Rickie Fowler
- 11:55 a.m. Sam Stevens, Ben Griffin
- 12:06 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Austin Cook, Russell Knox
- 12:17 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, Andrew Landy, Eric Cole
- 12:28 p.m. Beau Hossler, Ryan Armour, Justin Rose
- 12:39 p.m. Tom Hoge, Vincent Norrman, Wyndham Clark
- 12:50 p.m. Martin Laird, Zach Johnson, Will Zalatoris
- 1:01 p.m. Stewart Cink, Brendan Steele, Matthias Schwab
- 1:12 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Davis Riley, Justin Lower
- 1:23 p.m. Alex Smalley, Harry Hall, Zecheng Dou
- 1:34 p.m. Paul Haley II, Anders Albertson, Tano Goya
The 2023 American Express Sunday schedule
American Express will be streamed on ESPN+, which is the home for all PGA Tour events.
On Sunday, the tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel from 3 to 7 pm and on the Sirius XM radio channel from 2-7 pm ET.
One can also binge-watch the live telecast of the championship on ESPN+ starting from 11:30 am and will continue till the last tee-off at 7 pm ET.
Sunday, January 22
TV
- Channel: Golf Channel
- Time: 3-7 p.m.ET
Radio
- Channel: SiriusXM
- Time: 2-7 p.m. ET
STREAM
- Channel: ESPN+
- Time: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. ET
- Peacock
- Time: 3-7 p.m. ET