"The biggest signing in LIV history" - Anthony Kim’s confirmed move to the Saudi-backed league creates a buzz on social media

Anthony Kim has made it official that he will be signing with the LIV Golf series, making his comeback to the sport after 12 years. The 38-year-old will be playing as a wild card on the Series and will not be assigned to any team.

Anthony Kim played his last event at the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship before retiring from the game due to a string of injuries. However, rumors began to surface on social media a few months ago that Kim would return to pro golf shortly.

It was not known whether he would be a part of the PGA Tour or the LIV Golf series, but his destination has been confirmed today after an official announcement from LIV Golf. Needless to say, fans are excited to see Anthony Kim on the course once again.

"The biggest signing in LIV history."

"I need an AK LIV hat stat!"

"So happy to see him back playing!"

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman welcomes Anthony Kim after a 12-year long break

Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf, also welcomed Kim back into the game after a long break. Releasing a teaser video of Anthony Kim on social media, Greg Norman said:

"He oozes incredible talent. The world has seen it in the past and now it is an honour as Commissioner of LIV Golf to give the opportunity for this star to be reborn. Welcome back and to the LIV Golf family mate. The golf world has missed you."

Kim is a three-time PGA Tour winner who has also played once in the Ryder Cup. After winning his third tournament at the 2010 Houston Shell Open, Kim became just the third golfer to pick up three PGA Tour victories under the age of 25.

He will now be teeing up at LIV Golf's Jeddah event, the third tournament of the 2024 LIV Season. Kim has dealt with a string of injuries over the last decade and is believed to have signed a deal with LIV with the terms that he would receive a $10-20 million payout in case of a career-ending injury. Kim's return to pro golf has caused quite a stir in the golf world.