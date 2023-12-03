"The guy is testing his body" - Fans react to Tiger Woods' 'very excited' comment about his game

Tiger Woods said that he's very excited about how his week turned out at the Hero World Challenge after returning from injury.

Woods shot 1-under 71 in the third round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge and aggregated at even par after 54 holes. Although he's T16, 16 strokes behind the lead, the week has been a positive for him, given that his comeback has just started. The three rounds have given him belief that he can still fight with the best in professional golf.

To address his right knee issue, Woods underwent subtalar fusion surgery in April, and he was seen walking fine for the first time in two years. At the post-round interview on Saturday, Woods said that he's happy with his game at the 2023 Hero World Challenge.

"I'm very excited how the week's turned out," he said.

He added that while he was always able to hit the ball, it was the movement that was getting affected:

"Once the bone on bone was relieved with the fusion, it's felt night and day. I don't have mobility, but the fact that I'm able to walk and participate again without having to feel the way I felt just trying to do it again, that was frustrating. Now I'm able to do it. Now it's just a matter of getting the reps in."

While fans on social media were excited after Tiger Woods' latest health update, many were realistic about the golfer's future.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"The guy is testing his body, so far it has turned out well," tweeted one.

"It's like the NFL putting the Jets on MNF and the only people that cares to watch is the announcers and the people who went to the game. 16 shots back," said another.

"LFG Tiger! The only time my boys will watch golf with me is if Tiger is playing! Living Legend"

Here are some of the top reactions:

"Please. He’s done. Focus on the new guys. Tiger was great but he’s past his prime. Promote your future talent."

"Are you kidding? He is 16 back of the lead and wouldn’t have made the cut in a normal tournament…it’s over for Tiger. He is jeopardizing the PGA brand by playing at all."

"He's 48 years old. There's no significant comeback pending. I'll enjoy when you show him as a ceremonial golfer."

"Great to see Tiger playing again, but have to assume his actual competitive days are over"

"He has done more than I thought. Hope it continues"

"context: he is 16 shots back of the lead, in a tie for 16th out of 20 players."

"The PGA is desperate."

"He is only two cuts behind ,god help him"

When will Tiger Woods begin the final round of the Hero World Challenge?

The 15-time major champion is grouped with Sam Burns for the final round of the Hero World Challenge 2023.

The duo will be the third to tee off on Sunday as they begin their third round at 11:08 a.m. ET.