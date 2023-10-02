"The key is to remain calm and take each moment as it comes" - Aman Raj, winner of Telangana Golconda Masters 2023

Aman Raj, the winner of the Telangana Golconda Masters 2023 presented by Telangana Tourism and Bollineni Panache, is all smiles. He maintained his lead at the top to seal the deal as his total score read 18 under 262. A Patna native, Aman managed to outsmart his opponents quite comfortably at the Hyderabad Golf Club in Golconda on Saturday.

Some of his relatives surprised him by visiting him in Hyderabad as he walked up to the podium to pick up the trophy, which is carved beautifully in bronze and is shaped after the historic Golconda Fort.

The fort, as we all know, is the origin of the city of Hyderabad, and from where the city as we know it, took birth. Aman also got richer by INR 15 lakh, and it has to be said that he deserves all of it.

His friend Imran, who has been with him through thick and thin and supported him through the lows, rushed out to hug him as the latter came down from the podium.

Aman exudes an aura of calm confidence as he sits down for a spot of lunch and exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda. The clubhouse at the Hyderabad Golf Course serves delectable Dakhni fare, and it evidently wins Aman over.

His smile does not cease, and naturally so, despite the opening salvo being fired towards the challenges the course presented.

"The course was pretty challenging. It has to be said that it is quite scenic too, with the Golconda Fort in the background in most directions, but the fairways were far from being easy. The wind went against me on some occasions today, and it was easy to succumb to that," said Aman.

He added:

"However, when the breeze picked up later, I could work better on my shots. Some of those shots did not come off as well as I would have liked, but at other times, I felt that my swing was right up there with the best of my performance. Putting seemed to be a tad challenging, but luckily, I managed to overcome these difficulties. So, I would say that yes, the course here at the Hyderabad Golf Club is quite challenging and can get to you if you let it. However, the key is to remain calm and take each moment as it comes."

Some of his shots seemed to be well-rehearsed, so Aman's preparation for the Golconda Masters and the season in general comes up in conversation. He says:

"I did prepare well for the Golconda Masters. I was in Vizag last week but played very poorly. Luckily, my friend Imran was there with me to cheer me up and continued to support me as we came here."

He adds:

"He has believed in me through thick and thin and in a sense, this win is also for him. He kept telling me to push myself and not rest on my laurels even when I was leading here this week. I have trained well and I think a lot of it is coming together now."

Our discussion veers towards the tennis elbow and wrist injury that Aman suffered last year, which troubled him for the second half of the season. Quite naturally, it dented his confidence by not giving him too many opportunities to showcase his wares. However, the composed 28-year-old seems to have taken it in his stride.

"I had a tennis elbow injury in the second half of last season, and it kept nagging me for a long time. I am someone who always likes to be up and about doing things, so this injury came as a big shocker. There was not a lot that I could have done with the injury, so I had to take things slow," says Aman.

He adds:

"It also taught me a lot about how to live in the present and only control the controllables. Thankfully, I have recovered and this season has been going really well so far. There is still a lot of golf to be played this year, and I cannot wait."

"I have not yet planned as to whether I want to go abroad or finish the season here in India" - says Aman Raj

Aman Raj being awarded the winner's trophy of the Telangana Golconda Masters 2023 by the dignitaries on stage.

The win in the Telangana Golconda Masters 2023 has ensured that Aman sits comfortably in the second position of the PGTI rankings at the moment. He seems confident in his swing although it is his putting that seems to be giving him the most confidence.

The birdie on the first and then the topsy-turvy front-nine seemed to stop him in his tracks a bit but Aman managed to pip second-placed Yashas Chandra to the post with solid pars on the last two holes.

This included a shaky four-foot putt for victory on the 18th. Our line of questioning moves towards whether he wants to continue playing the season in India or go abroad. He says:

"I have not yet planned as to whether I want to go abroad or finish the season here in India. I might end up going to Macau, but I will take some time off to celebrate this victory and then take a call. I will most probably take a call after the glow of this win has rubbed off and I need to get back to training and planning on what to do next. As of now, I am not thinking too far ahead, but yes, this idea of playing abroad is on my mind."

With so much golf being played, it is only normal for the mind to seek breaks. Aman, like most other sportsmen, likes to take some time for himself to clear the clutter in his head.

"I try to go for a swim and a run if possible, because I barely get time to work out between tournaments. A lot of my focus is on my recovery and nutrition, which incidentally, has been taken care of nicely here in Hyderabad," he says.

He adds:

"Apart from that, I like listening to music and connecting with my friends. Some of my friends who live here in Hyderabad have been kind enough to take me out to dinner with them as well as show me around. Hyderabadi cuisine is delectable and I have to say that it really agrees with me!"

Without much prompting, our conversation veers towards that of his coach, and father, Shashi Raj Sinha. Aman's eyes light up in the admiration that he evidently has for him. He says:

"I live in Gurgaon now, but visit my family in Patna often. In fact, I went there before coming here. My dad, Shashi Raj Sinha, who is also my coach, works a lot on my swing. Now that I am in Gurgaon, I send videos of my swing to him, and he corrects me or lets me know what I need to work on."

The influence that his father has upon him is not missed in our conversation. It is also nice to see that he has not forgotten his roots and still remains connected to them.

"My father's influence on my golf and life in general has been tremendous. He has trained me from the time I was a kid, and in a sense, instilled this belief in myself. He was the one who ingrained self-confidence and the winning mentality in me. I look up to him a lot. We don't meet very often now that I live away from home, but stay in touch as much as possible," Aman signs off.