The Masters 2024 power rankings: Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm on top

The Masters power rankings are finally out, with Scottie Scheffler topping the list. The American golfer, who won the Masters in 2022, has been incredibly amazing with his performance.

Since the beginning of the 2024 season, Scheffler has won two tournaments and secured one runner-up position. In his last three outings, he won two consecutive tournaments and finished in a tie for second place at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

The current World No.1 has been playing fabulously since the beginning of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season and still maintained good form. Having played in eight tournaments this season, Scheffler made the cut in all of them and recorded seven top-10 finishes. He won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship.

Scottie Scheffler has tasted victory at the renowned Augusta National Golf Course in 2022, and considering his form, he is the best bet for the week.

Jon Rahm secures the second spot in the power ranking of the Masters 2024, shared by the PGA Tour. Rahm won the Major last year and will return to defend it this week. He had a fabulous outing on the PGA Tour in 2023, but he signed a whopping million-dollar contract with LIV Golf towards the end of the year.

Jon Rahm maintained good form even on the Saudi circuit and has recorded some decent finishes in the last few tournaments he played. He kickstarted his LIV Golf journey with a T3 finish at the LIV Golf Mayakoba event.

Rahm teed it up at the LIV Golf Las Vegas, followed by his outing at the Jeddah event, where he finished fifth and eighth, respectively. He tied for eighth place at the Hong Kong event and finished T4 at last week's Miami event.

Brooks Koepka, last year's runner-up, has settled third on the power ranking list. He won his fifth Major at the PGA Championship in 2023 and has been playing pretty well on the LIV Golf. Koepka was impressive last year, and fans have high hopes for him in 2024.

Former Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama, who won the Genesis Invitational in 2024, is yet another golfer with the best chance to win the green jacket for the second time this year. He won the Masters in 2021.

Rory McIlroy will also tee off this week with hopes to win the green jacket and complete his grand slam. He settled in fifth place in the power ranking.

The Masters 2024 power rankings

Here are the power rankings of the Masters 2024:

1 Scottie Schaeffer

2 Jon Rahm

3 Brooks Koepka

4 Hideki Matsuyama

5 Rory McIlroy

6 Xander Schauffele

7 Shane Lowry

8 Russell Henley

9 Matt Fitzpatrick

10 Jordan Spieth

11 Sahith Theegala

12 Patrick Reed

13 Cameron Young

14 Joaquin Niemann

15 Wyndham Clark