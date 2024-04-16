"The money is so large," "Talent flows to LIV" - Fans react to reports of Viktor Hovland being LIV Golf’s next big target

After signing Jon Rahm and a few other top names last season, LIV Golf is reportedly eyeing Viktor Hovland as its next big target.

Hovland has been the subject of LIV Golf rumors for quite some time. Although he has denied joining LIV Golf in the past, he has been a strong critic of PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. He has expressed dissatisfaction with how things were handled during the framework agreement between the two circuits.

On Monday, April 15, the Guardian reported that the Saudi-backed circuit was looking to poach more big names from the PGA Tour. While earlier reports suggested Rory McIlroy was close to signing a deal with them, the latest reports indicate Hovland may be the next target.

Fans on X had mixed reactions to the latest development. Many felt that it would be tough for the PGA Tour to compete with the unlimited funds of the Public Investment Fund.

"The money is so large they are finding it hard to say no," one fan posted.

"He’s too good for the PGAT tbh," another user wrote. "Talent flows to LIV"

"But what’s LIV’s end game," another user posted. "A bunch of stars and a shit format that is unwatchable? Sure the golfers are wealthy beyond their wildest dreams but so? The competition is garbage. 54 holes?"

"LIV has unlimited funds. You buy all the top players until the Majors have to come to you needing your players to make it a “major”, not the way it is now," another fan opined.

"Ok..Rory was one thing but now Vik…I seriously can’t even…but I will tell you as a Vik fan I’ll watch wherever he plays regardless of the format or music.," wrote another fan.

"Can somebody explain to me if there are these incredible, high stakes negotiations going on, why is it OK for LIV, clearly not in good faith, to keep pulling guys over? Shouldn’t there have been a moratorium on that while they were negotiating?"

Will Viktor Hovland compete at the RBC Heritage?

Viktor Hovland has pulled out of the RBC Heritage, the next major event of the PGA Tour. He is the highest-ranked player absent from the 64-player field for the event.

The RBC Heritage will start on April 18 at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. It will be a no-cut event with a purse size of $20 million. 42 of the top 50 players in OWGR will compete for the top prize of $3.6 million.

