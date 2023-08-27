"There is no hanky/lanky" - Donald Trump triumphs in Senior Club Championship at Bedminster, emphasizes legitimacy of his score 

Donald Trump has claimed that he won the Senior Club Championship at Bedminster after shooting a round of 67. He emphasized that there wasn't any falsehood in his claim, contrary to what people might think.

Trump's passion for golf is not hidden, and he frequently playes golf whenever his schedule permits. Earlier this month, he was also seen at the LIV Golf Bedminster Pro-Am at Trump National

The former US President announced on Truth Social, his personal social media platform:

"I am pleased to report, for those that care, that I just won the Senior Club Championship (must be over 50 years old!) at Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club), shooting a round of 67."

"Now, some people will think that sounds low, but there is no hanky/lanky. Many people watch, plus I am surrounded by Secret Service Agents. Not much you can do even if you wanted to, and I don't. For some reason, I am just a good golfer/athlete - I have won many Club Championships, and it is always a great honor!"

It's not the first time a former US President has made such a claim. A couple of weeks ago, he announced that he and Patrick Reed had beaten the duo of Pat Perez and Peter Uihlein in a match prior to the LIV Golf Bedminster.

As per the USGA GHIN (Golf Handicap Information Network), Trump holds a handicap of 2.5, but fans have always been wary of the claims.

LIV Golf Nation @LIVGolfNation Found President Trump on the USGA GHIN App — pretty dang impressive for a man of his age to have a 2.5 handicap. DJT shoots his age. pic.twitter.com/dpkNqNMNRF

At the moment, Donald Trump owns 16 golf courses that have hosted several LIV Golf tournaments. This year, LIV Golf Bedminster and DC were hosted by his properties. He has been a vocal supporter of the Saudi-backed circuit. The 2023 LIV Golf League Team Championship will also be played at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami.

Many players on the breakaway circuit have confirmed that the former President is a good golfer. Former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau praised his game after playing with him in Bedminster last year.

He said, as per Golfweek:

"He's actually a really good golfer. He stripes it down the middle of the fairway and has good iron game and putts it pretty well."

Donald Trump-owned golf courses explored

Former President Donald Trump talks to people in the crowd during the final round of the LIV Golf Bedminster Invitational

Out of the 16 golf courses owned by Donald Trump, 14 are completely owned by him, while two others are managed by his company.

Here's the list of all the Trump-owned golf courses:

US:

Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia Trump National Golf Club, Hudson Valley Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach Trump National Golf Club Westchester Trump National Golf Club Bedminster Trump National Golf Club Charlotte Trump National Golf Club, Colts Neck Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C. Trump National Doral Golf Club Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles Trump Ferry Point New York City

Ireland:

Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Doonbeg

Scotland:

Trump Turnberry Trump International Scotland

UAE:

Trump International Golf Club, Dubai