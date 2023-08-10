"They should understand that a bit more" -Carlota Ciganda addresses disqualification woes and the 'subjective' aspect of pace of play

Spanish star Carlota Ciganda finished very well in her opening round of the AIG Women's Open. On her way out of the course, she was approached by the press, and she took the opportunity to speak about her recent disqualification in France.

Carlota Ciganda was disqualified at the Evian Championship after refusing to add a two-shot penalty to her scorecard for slow play.

She recently expressed her intention to improve the pace of her game so as to not motivate new similar events to the Amundi Evian Championship. However, she appealed to the common sense of officials in cases like hers.

"They should understand it a little bit more," she said.

Carlota Ciganda told the press after her first round in Surrey, according to Golf Monthly:

"You have to understand that it's professional golf and we're playing for a living and sometimes in Majors, if you hit in the rough or in a bad situation, it's going to take you longer. If you make a bogey, it's just a couple more minutes, so I think they should understand that a little bit more."

She added:

"They always say time starts when it's your turn to play, but when is that? It's so subjective. I think in the end, if they put a referee in each group, a lot of girls will be penalized and I think sometimes it's not fair."

Carlota Ciganda also claimed that there is unequal treatment in terms of demands for playing times. She said:

"I know I'm not fast, as I know there are many faster players out there, but I think there are many slow players, and they are not penalized and they are not timed as much as me, so I don't think it's fair."

Carlota Ciganda, 2023 AIG Women's Open - Day One (Image via Getty).

Other topics discussed by Carlota Ciganda

Carlota Ciganda also told the press that she is working on her pace of play because, in the end, she is trying to do "the best she can". This is what she said in this regard:

"At the end of the day I am here to play golf and I am trying to do my best. I think I'm a good person and I respect everybody when I play, so I just hope they can do the same with me."

She added:

"We [she and her team] have been practicing the routine and I think we were good today. We waited a few holes for the group in front of us, so I think we did a good job."

Ciganda, a two-time winner on the LPGA Tour, finished her first round at the AIG Women's Open (last major of the season) with a score of 2-under 70. It is excellent result given the conditions at the Milton Heath course in Surrey, England.

With that score, she is in T6, with the first round still to be completed.