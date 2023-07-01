“They understand that the players feel like they have been betrayed" - Peter Malnati dubs the PGA Tour acknowledges their shortcomings 

Peter Malnati, an American professional golfer who is currently signed to the PGA Tour, is currently playing at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Before the tournament, he attended a Q&A session and shared some of his thoughts on the PGA x PIF merger.

In a Q&A published by GolfWeek, Malnati was asked about the big insights from the PGA Tour board meeting. He was pretty persistent about the players feeling 'betrayed' after news of the new partnership. He said:

"One thing that was very clear is that PGA Tour players feel betrayed and feel like they don’t have the ownership or control of the Tour that they should for a member-owned organization. That was extremely clear and both sides understand that – the player directors in the room and the Tour itself and the independent directors on the board."

According to Peter Malnati, the PGA Tour was remorseful about not sharing the insights on the merger with the players early on. He added that the Tour definitely felt like it had let down its players.

"That is very well understood right now, and I felt there was some genuine contrition on the part of the Tour, like they understand that the players feel like they have been betrayed, let down and in a position where they have absolutely no control of an organization that they supposedly own," Malnati conlcuded.

"I never wanted this deal to happen" - Peter Malnati never wanted the PGA x LIV merger

Malnati, at the start of the interview, stated that he did not wish for the PGA x LIV Golf merger. He added that he understood the situation and the need for a partnership with PIF. He wished for the success of the Tour in the long run. He said:

"I never wanted this deal to happen. But now that we're apparently in a position where it was needed for some reason. I want to see the PGA Tour succeed, and there are smart people that are telling me that this deal is going to set up the PGA Tour for long-term success."

Peter Malnati also shared the reason for not wishing to have this merger was not because he did not get an offer from LIV Golf. He added that he understands they did not approach him as he was a 250th-ranked golfer. However, he stated that he did not wish to associate with the Saudis and the PIF (Public Investment Fund).

"But even hypothetically had LIV made me a significant offer, it was never on the table for me to accept that offer because I didn't want to be associated with the Saudis and the PIF. I never would have accepted an offer there," added Malnati.

Malnati also shared that he does not have a price. Now, it is not in his hand that he can stop the PGA Tour from partnering with PIF, it is very hard for him to digest.

"And people always said, 'Well, everyone has a number.' I didn't have a number. So the fact that unbeknownst to any of us that choice was potentially made for us that we're going to partner with PIF, that was really hard to swallow, for sure," Malnati concluded.

Peter Malnati is currently at the Detroit Golf Club playing the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He is standing on the T10 rank on the leaderboard (as of writing this article).

