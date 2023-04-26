“This is golf not a rock concert!” – Fans react as Fisher recreates F1 driver Danny Ricciardo’s ‘shoey’ at LIV Golf Adelaide 

LIV Golf Adelaide has ended. The league's fourth tournament was a huge success compared to all the previous events.

The league shared a video of DJ Fisher recreating F1 driver Danny Riccardo's 'shoey' celebration. Fans were overjoyed to see Fisher doing the famous celebration at the event.

One fan wrote:

"THIS IS GOLF NOT A ROCK CONCERT!!!! Gotta love a shoey"

Fans react to Fisher recreating F1 driver Danny Ricciardo’s ‘shoey’ celebration

The tweet saw mixed reactions from fans. Some were overjoyed with Fisher while others critically trolled the LIV Golf league. Here are some of the best comments from the league's comment section:

"Yep growing the game: what a load of old cobblers"

"Another reason to give 0 owgr points to the circus act."

"reminds me of Adelaide when it had the Grand Prix , fun times"

"So they steal the idea of a party hole from pgat. Then they steal shoot the boot from rugby. How lame. Liv can't think ofv anything different except 54 holes and overpaying guaranteed money. Marketing brilliance"

"So glad they are taking "growing the game " seriously"

"A lot of absolute wingers on here, I watched it, it was great golf and huge crowds. The weekend will be awesome."

"Amazing what aussies will show up for when you get two free pints of p*ss strength lager."

"yep, need more of that at tournaments, Greg should be proud"

"Let’s go LIV! Bring out the strippers!"

"Great to see Happiness and Laughter. Life is to Liv!"

"That hat makes Brooks look taller!"

LIV Golf Adelaide: Winner and final leaderboard

The 54-hole tournament was won by Dustin Johnson's led 4 Aces GC. Talor Gooch emerged as the individual winner of the tournament.

1 Talor Gooch -19

2 Anirban Lahiri -16

T3 Cameron Tringale -15

T3 Patrick Reed -15

T3 Cameron Smith -15

T3 Pat Perez -15

T7 Peter Uihlein -14

T7 Dean Burmester -14

T7 Charl Schwartzel -14

10 Dustin Johnson -13

T11 Sergio Garcia-12

T11 Phil Mickelson -12

T11 Kevin Na -12

T11 Henrik Stenson -12

T11 Bubba Watson -12

T11 Louis Oosthuizen -12

T11 Jason Kokrak -12

T11 Brooks Koepka -12

T11 Harold Varner III -12

T11 Abraham Ancer -12

T21 Charles Howell III -11

T21 Marc Leishman -11

T21 Sebastián Muñoz -11

T24 Danny Lee -10

T24 Chase Koepka -10

T26 Ian Poulter -9

T26 Brendan Steele -9

T26 Mito Pereira -9

T26 Bryson DeChambeau -9

T30 Bernd Wiesberger -8

T30 Joaquin Niemann -8

T32 Richard Bland -7

T32 Thomas Pieters -7

T32 David Puig -7

T32 James Piot -7

T36 Graeme McDowell -6

T36 Lee Westwood -6

T36 Carlos Ortiz -6

39 Paul Casey -4

T40 Branden Grace -3

T40 Scott Vincent -3

42 Matt Jones -2

43 Jediah Morgan -1

T44 Matthew Wolff E

T44 Eugenio Chacarra E

46 Martin Kaymer +7

47 Sihwan Kim +14

LIV Golf: Team standing after the Adelaide tournament

4 Aces GC leads the table with 96 points and is followed by Torque GC and Stinger GC with 52 points on the league's points table:

1 4 Aces GC - 96

2 Torque GC - 52

3 Stinger GC - 52

4 Crushers GC - 40

5 Fireballs GC - 38

6 Smash GC - 28

7 RangeGoats GC - 27

8 HyFlyers GC - 18

9 Ripper GC - 17

10 Iron Heads GC - 16

11 Cleeks GC - 8

12 Majesticks GC - 4

The LIV Golf's next fixture is in Singapore and will commence on April 28.

