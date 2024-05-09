“This isn’t good”; “It’s time to retire” - Fans unhappy with reports of Tiger Woods being the lone PGA Tour player in direct negotiations for PIF deal

Fans on social media have reacted to Tiger Woods being the sole player in direct negotiations between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund (PIF). Recently, the Associated Press reported that Woods would be the only player continuing talks with the Saudis.

He will be joined by Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, along with Joe Gorder, John W. Henry, and Joe Ogilvie. Nuclr has shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"JUST IN: The Associated Press is reporting that Tiger Woods will be only TOUR player to participate in direct negotiations with the Saudis. He will join Commissioner Jay Monahan, board chairman Joe Gorder, John W. Henry of Fenway Sports and Joe Ogilvie as the two sides look to strike a deal. @TWlegion."

Fans were disappointed with the Tour's decision and expressed their opinions in the comments section.

Another fan suggested that Tiger Woods should retire from golf and take up the responsibility of PGA Tour Commissioner.

"Tiger should quit the tour and become the commissioner of the PGAT. It’s time to retire," wrote a fan.

Meanwhile, some fans were excited about Woods taking the talks further with PIF and believed the deal would be finalized.

"As long as Tiger is playing on the PGAT, he is the boss. His legacy is the PGAT, he will be the best to preserve it," commented another fan.

"Realistically, with Tiger there along with board chairman Joe Gorder, John W. Henry of Fenway Sports and Joe Ogilvie, Monahan must be on the trip just to carry luggage, order meals, & take notes. He’s not needed for anything else, or there would already be a deal in place," wrote another fan.

"We are making progress in our negotiations with the PIF" - Jay Monahan on negotiation deal between PGA Tour & PIF

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan opened up about the negotiation deal with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) in his recent interview. The deal has been in talks since it was announced in June 2023.

Rory McIlroy was one of the PGA Tour Players' Directors earlier. However, he resigned from the position in November 2023. It was reported that he would probably replace Webb Simpson on the board soon.

Nonetheless, McIlroy failed to earn the support of all the players' directors and will not return to the position. Currently, Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati, Webb Simpson, and Adam Scott serve as the PGA Tour Players Directors, and out of all of them, only Woods will reportedly initiate further talks with PIF.

Monahan provided an update on the negotiation deal, saying they "are making progress" and also about McIlroy's return. He said (via Sportstar):

"Today’s news is in no way a commentary on Rory’s important perspective and influence. It’s simply a matter of adherence to our governance process by which a tour player becomes a board member.

“Webb remaining in his position as a member of the policy board and PGA Tour Enterprises board through the end of his term provides the continuity needed at this vital time. We are making progress in our negotiations with the PIF," he added.

Meanwhile, next week, PGA Tour players and LIV golfers will compete at the PGA Championship 2024. The Major will start on May 16 and the event's final will be held on May 19 at the Valhalla Golf Course.