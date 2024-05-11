“This kid is in the name Hall of Fame” – Fans find Blades Brown’s ‘sharp’ first name amusing, jokes about it 

Blades Brown impressed the golf experts and fans as he made the cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic, his debut event on the PGA Tour. He aggregated at 3-under, one better than the set cutline of 2-under.

Brown carded a 4-under 67 in the second round of the Myrtle Beach and aggregated at 3-under after 36 holes. He birdied five holes and made one bogey in the round, which helped him secure his maiden cut on the tour.

This was the second straight week on the PGA Tour that the 16-year-old golfer had made it to the weekend. Last week, another 16-year-old, Kris Kim, made the cut at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Blades Brown received a lot of praise on social media. Besides, fans also made a lot of jokes about his first name.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"This kid is in the name Hall of Fame"

"What a sharp name," another fan wrote.

"if somehow golf doesn't work out for him, he'll always have a spot waiting in American Gladiators with that name," one fan commented.

"congratulations blades for making thee cut🎉🥳👍👏," this user posted.

"With a name like that I think we got ourselves the second coming of tiger," another fan wrote.

"Coolest name of all time," this user opined.

"It definitely feels surreal" Blades Brown on making the cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic

During the post-round interview on Friday, Blades Brown expressed his feelings after making the cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic, his first-ever start on the PGA Tour.

"It feels amazing," he said, "For me, I was like, okay, I can either make the cut or do homework tomorrow and feel bad about myself. My mom was kind of throwing that at me this morning, and I was like, all right, mom. But it definitely feels surreal."

"After I made that putt on 9, that little two-inch putt, I was like, yes. I can go chill by the beach, I can do whatever, but I'm so stoked," he added.

Brown revealed that while entering the week, his goal was to make it to the weekend, and luckily he made it. Now, he just wanted to play and see how low he could go in the remaining two rounds.

The 16-year-old golfer is paired with Parker Coody for the third round of the Myrtle Beach Classic. The duo will take off at 7:50 am ET on Saturday, May 11.