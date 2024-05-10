“This is pure theft”, “He’s going to be DQd” - Fans sound off on Xander Schauffele over drop gate at 2024 Wells Fargo Championship

Xander Schauffele found himself in a tough situation during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship, but a ruling gave him a lucky escape, which caused a huge controversy on social media.

Schauffele posted a 7-under 64 on Thursday, May 9, and secured a three-stroke lead after the first day. On par 4, the eighth hole, his tee shot veered right and landed into the woods.

From there, the penalty looked nearly certain, but Rules official Dave Donnelly awarded Xander Schauffele free relief considering a Shotlink tower was in his line of sight, which came under the category of a Temporary Immovable Object.

This situation stirred a lot of controversy on social media. Many fans called out the PGA Tour, terming it an unfair decision. However, a few fans felt it wasn't Xander Schauffele's fault, as he just followed the rules of the game.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"This is pure theft @PGATOUR and a garbage of a decision," one fan wrote.

"He’s going to be DQd," another fan wrote.

"Need to start doing this when I play" this user said sarcastically.

"As long as an official is there ensuring the rules are followed & the drop is good, I am good. I am not a fan of Schauffele but he didn’t do anything outside the rules. Carry on…" this user wrote.

"Think about it.......now someone can be in the water, behind a shotlink tower.....and claim that you could hit it and get relief. Same thing are here. Red penalty area." one fan commented.

"I want to understand why he got relief from the fence in the first place? Is that a rule in golf? If my ball is by a fence in the trees or shrubs, I get free relief? I don’t understand how this follows the rules of golf." one fan posted.

When will Xander Schauffele tee off in the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship?

Xander Schauffele is grouped with Wyndham Clark and Shane Lowry for Day 2 of the Wells Fargo Championship. They will begin the second round from the first tee on Friday, May 10, at 12:17 pm ET.

Schauffele sank six birdies, one eagle, and a bogey in his first-round 64. Lowry posted a 4-over 75 and made two bogeys, two double bogeys, and just one birdie. Clark carded five birdies, three bogeys, and two double bogeys for his 73.