“This will be intense!” – Fans react to Saturday afternoon pairings at the 2023 Solheim Cup

The top players are in action on the second day of the ongoing 18th Solheim Cup. Currently, Team US holds a 7-4 lead over the European squad after three rounds of golf.

The first round of foursomes of the Solheim Cup took place on Friday, September 22, with the Americans winning all four matches. The European Team made a good recovery in the afternoon fourball and conquered the round 3-1 with two wins and two halved matches.

On Saturday, September 23, the four matches took place in the morning foursome round, with both teams each winning two matches. Now, the schedule for the afternoon fourball is set, and the round will begin at 7:40 am ET.

Below is a look at the schedule and pairings for the Solheim Cup's Saturday afternoon fourball:

Match 1, 7:40 am: Charlie Hull and Leona Maguire vs. Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing

Match 2, 7:55 am: Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall vs. Cheyenne Knight and Angel Yin

Match 3, 8:10 am Madeleine Sagstrom and Emily Pedersen vs. Rose Zhang and Andrea Lee

Match 4, 8:25 am ET: Carlota Ciganda and Linn Grant vs. Danielle Kang and Lilia Vu

Here's how fans reacted to the Solheim Cup's Saturday schedule:

"That will be intense!"

"Surprised to see Anna instead of Maja."

"Love them pairings but leaving Dryburgh out seems harsh 🤷‍♂️ 3-1 Europe"

"Pretty exciting play today"

"How in the world are they sending Nordquist out there again? Really worry about this afternoon - who knows about Charley’s health, and Hedwall is a wild card. Seems strange to bench Celine and Maja too."

Who is leading at the Solheim Cup? The event's results after three rounds explored

Here are the results of all the matches that have taken place so far at Solheim Cup:

Friday Foursomes:

Match 1: Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang (USA) defeated Maja Stark and Linn Grant (2&1).

Match 2: Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee (USA) defeated Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall (1-up).

Match 3: Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz (USA) defeated Leona Maguire and Anna Nordqvist (2-up).

Match 4: Ally Ewing and Cheyenne Knight (USA) defeated Emily Pedersen and Charley Hull (5&4).

Friday Fourballs:

Match 1: Gemma Dryburgh and Madelene Sagstrom (EU) halved with Rose Zhang and Megan Khang (USA).

Match 2: Leona Maguire and Georgia Hall (EU) defeated Lexi Thompson and Lilia Vu (1-up).

Match 3: Emily Kristine Pedersen and Maja Stark (EU) halved with Jennifer Kupcho and Allisen Corpuz (USA).

Match 4: Carlota Ciganda and Linn Grant (EU) defeated Angel Yin and Ally Ewing (4&2).

Saturday Foursome:

Match 1:

Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda defeated Lilia Vu and Jennifer Kupcho

Result: Europe won 2&1

Match 2:

Lexi Thompson & Megan Khang vs. Anna Nordqvist & Leona Maguire

Result: USA won 1UP

Match 3:

Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz vs. Georgia Hall & Celine Boutier

Result: USA won 5&3

Match 4:

Danielle Kang & Andrea Lee vs. Maja Stark & Linn Grant

Result: Europe won 2UP

Saturday Fourball

Match 1:

Charlie Hull and Leona Maguire vs. Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing

Result: Halved

Match 2:

Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall vs. Cheyenne Knight and Angel Yin

Result: Europe won 1 UP