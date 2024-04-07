Tiger Woods arrives at Augusta National ahead of 2024 Masters - Reports

Tiger Woods is an indispensable part of the history of the Masters tournament, so fans are keeping a close eye on his chances of playing in 2024. On Sunday, April 7, news broke that shed light on the subject.

The X (formerly Twitter) account "TWLegion" reported on Sunday that Tiger Woods is already at Augusta National Golf Club to play at the Masters tournament. They wrote on X:

"JUST IN: Tiger Woods has arrived in Augusta ahead of the 2024 Masters"

"TWLegion" cited its source as another X account, "radaratlas2", which tracks aircraft flights, their itineraries, origins, and destinations.

The account reported that the plane with registration number N517TW, registered to Tiger Woods, departed at 11:36 a.m. (Eastern Time) Sunday from Stuart Airport in Florida, bound for Augusta, Georgia, where it arrived at 12:40 p.m. (Eastern Time).

A week ago it was reported that Tiger Woods was at Augusta National on a scouting trip. According to Clutch Point, Woods was accompanied by Justin Thomas and club president Fred Riley.

The Masters officials had also previously made Woods' participation official after announcing him in the field for the event to be played between April 11-14.

Tiger Woods' impact on the Masters tournament

Tiger Woods has left a trail of great performances that have marked the history of the Masters tournament. Woods won his first green jacket in only his second appearance in the event as a professional (third overall).

Woods' first Masters victory in 1997 made him the youngest winner (21 years and 104 days) in the history of the event. In that edition, he also set the record for the largest margin of victory (12 strokes) that still stands today.

In 1997, Woods also set the lowest score record for 72 holes in the Masters tournament (18 under 270), which was equaled by Jordan Spieth in 2015 and eventually surpassed by Dustin Johnson in 2020 (20 under 268).

To add to his impressive accomplishments, Woods also achieved the impressive feat of winning the event in 1997 after a first round of 4 over par. He played the next three rounds for a score of 22 under par to eventually win the title.

Between his fourth and fifth victories in the event, 14 seasons passed (2005 - 2019), the longest period between victories by the same player. His 2019 victory also made him the second oldest player (at 43) to win a title at the Masters (surpassed by Jack Nicklaus). Nicklaus is also the only player to surpass Woods in the number of green jackets (6).

In 2023, Woods tied a record set by Fred Couples and Gary Player with 23 consecutive cuts passed in the Masters (although it is good to remember that Woods didn't participate in the 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2021 editions).