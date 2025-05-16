"Tiger Woods is back" - Fans drop hilarious reactions to a snake interrupting play at the 2025 PGA Championship

The PGA Championship at Quail Hollow was abruptly halted by an unwanted visitor. On May 16, during the tournament's second round, a snake disrupted the event on Hole 10. It slithered across the fairway, eventually making its way to the golf ball near Shaun Micheel, the 2003 PGA Championship winner.

The snake was not ready to escape, but the pros and course crew managed to get it off the fairway. Things were halted for a long time as a result of this incident. But Micheel managed to remain cool throughout and he finished the hole with a birdie putt.

SportsCenter posted the news about the snake incident on X.

"Snake crossing at the PGA Championship 🐍"

Interestingly, fans found this incident hilarious and left numerous amusing comments. One fan went so far as to compare this incident to Tiger Woods, who is missing the PGA Championship due to surgery. The commend read:

"Tiger is back…. Tiger Woods! 😂"

Another fan made a hilarious comment on the incident, stating that with a snake on the course, the difficulty has grown even more. The comment reads:

"The course difficulty level just increased. my nerves would be shot. lol"

Another user suggested that the snake may have gotten attracted by the ball. The comment read:

"Wth Looks like he got attracted to the ball 😆"

One fan even remarked that golf had become an Animal Planet sport, with snakes replacing birdies. The comment read:

"Golf meets Animal Planet—forget birdies, we’ve got a snake in play"

"Yeah I’m out. Rather deal with a gator," another fan wrote.

How has the PGA Championship purse trajectory altered throughout the years?

2025 PGA Championship - Round Two - Source: Getty

The first PGA Championship happened in 1916, with a total purse of only $2,580. The winner of that competition received only $500. However, this figure has risen significantly over the years, and the purse for 2025 is expected to be around $18.5 million, with the winner receiving $3.3 million.

Here's an overview of how the PGA Championship has evolved over the years (via Golf Digest):

1916: $500, $2,580 (first year of the event)

1931: $1,000, $7,200 (first year winner's pay increased)

1953: $5,000, $20,700 (first year winner's pay was $5K)

1958: $5,500, $39,388 (first year of stroke play, also the winner's amount actually decreased that year)

1965: $25,000, $149,700

1978: $50,000, $300,240

1983: $100,000, $608,099

1988: $160,000, $1,000,000 (first year with a $1M total purse)

1993: $300,000, $1,702,750

1998: $540,000, $2,886,800

2000: $900,000, $5,031,100 (first year with a $5M total purse)

2003: $1,080,000, $5,938,300 (first year with $1M-plus to the winner)

2009: $1,350,000, $7,484,500

2014: $1,800,000, $9,913,000

2018: $1,980,000, $11,000,000

2021: $2,160,000, $12,000,000

2022: $2,700,000, $15,000,000

2023: $3,150,000, $17,500,000

2024: $3,300,000, $18,500,000

