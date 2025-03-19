Tiger Woods' ex-coach to buy $321.4B Elon Musk's car after latter's company's daring space mission

Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney thanked Elon Musk and Space X after the space technology company successfully brought back astronauts from space. Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore had to extend their stay on the International Space Stace for nine months due to technical issues with their Boeing Starliner spacecraft.

Ad

On Tuesday, March 18, SpaceX, led by Elon Musk (worth $321.4 billion via Forbes), brought back the astronauts with the Crew-9 mission. In a post on X, Haney mentioned that he would buy a Tesla, Musk's electric vehicle brand.

"Thank you @SpaceX and @elonmusk for bringing those astronauts home, I’m going to go buy a @Tesla," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Phil Mickelson also discussed SpaceX's successful mission. The six-time major champion acknowledged the difficulty of prolonged space travel. He also said that the lack of gravity can have "brutal" effects on the human body and hoped for the astronauts' safe return.

After the return of astronauts, Mickelson praised Elon Musk and wrote on X:

"I can’t imagine being stranded in space for nearly a year. Elon Musk saving America one citizen at a time. Thank you"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mickelson also doubled down on the narrative claiming that the astronauts were "stranded" in space, responding to a user. He said that without Musk’s initiative, the astronauts would still be "stranded in space."

"tell yourself whatever lies you choose. They would have returned already but they were stranded there. And if Elon and SpaceX didn’t go get them they would still be STRANDED in space," he wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tiger Woods' ex-coach supports The Players Championship as the fifth Major

The Players Championship is often considered golf's unofficial fifth Major because of its stronger field than the four Majors and its massive purse. Tiger Woods' former coach, Hank Haney, supported the idea.

Haney, who coached Woods from 2004 to 2010, had initially opposed considering The Players as a major. However, he has now made "a 360" on the same. He wrote on X:

Ad

"I'm ready to do a 360 on the Players Championship and making it the 5th Major. Golf desperately needs more meaningful events, 4 Majors and the Ryder Cup just isn’t enough.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Haney isn't the only one who has supported the idea. Recently, Golf Hall of Fame, Lee Trevino had also voiced support for this elevation. He said (via Golf Channel on YouTube, 1:10-1:30):

"The question has always been around, and people have been talking about it—should this be the fifth major? Yes. And there's no question in my mind about it. The feel, the golf course, look at it. 100,000 people, why not? It is unbelievable."

Ad

Rory McIlroy won the recent Players Championship held at TPC Sawgrass. Haney feels McIlroy is a better player than he has ever been. He added that the Northern Irishman's ability to play flighted shots has elevated his game to another level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback