Tiger Woods' ex-coach calls out 'corrupt golf media' for not addressing the falling difficulty to win on the PGA Tour

Tiger Woods's former coach Hank Haney is making headlines again for criticizing the "corrupt golf media." Haney said that the difficulty on the PGA Tour has been falling. Haney took to X and wrote:

"Not one member of the Corrupt Golf Media has written an article or talked about how it’s easier than ever to win on the PGA Tour, which is one of the many reasons why they are charter members of the CGM."

Haney tweeted this after the conclusion of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Cam Davis emerged as the winner by one stroke over Akshay Bhatia, Aaron Rai, Min Woo Lee, and Davis Thompson.

Tiger Woods' former coach has lately been critical of the PGA Tour and has shown support to LIV Golf several times. Mane people support his view that the PGA Tour has become easier due to many top golfers like Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau joining LIV Golf.

In December 2023, Haney tweeted in support of the argument that LIV Golf helps players improve their careers. He then criticized "Corrupt Golf Media" and posted:

"Good luck getting anyone in the Corrupt Golf Media to admit that."

Hank Haney coached Tiger Woods for six years from 2004 to 2010. He made the former World No. 1's swing flatter than it was earlier. The renowned coach has also worked with two-time Major champion Mark O'Meara.

While working with Haney, Woods won six Majors and 31 PGA Tour titles. Their partnership ended when Haney resigned at the 2010 Players Championship.

Tiger Woods's former coach Hank Haney criticizes PGA Tour after Bryson DeChambeau failed to make the cut to the Olympics

Tiger Woods's coach Hank Haney recently also criticized the PGA Tour after Bryson DeChambeau failed to make the cut to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

As per the qualification rules, the top 15 players in the OWGR rankings directly qualify for the Olympics and a maximum of only four players from a country can play in the global sporting event. Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, and Collin Morikawa have qualified for the Paris Olympics from Team USA.

Congratulating the players, PGA Tour wrote on X:

"In just over a month the world's best will represent their country in Paris @OlympicGolf"

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Haney quoted the tweet and wrote:

"No they won’t, @b_dechambeau won’t be there because of the Cabal"

Despite winning the US Open 2024, DeChambeau failed to make his way to the USA Olympic golf team. He jumped several spots to 10th place in the OWGR rankings but it wasn't enough for him to make the cut.

DeChambeau, who plays on the LIV Golf, doesn't receive OWGR points and has thus fallen short of the qualification criteria. After missing the cut, he said (via Golfweek):

"It’s disappointing, but I understand the decisions I made, and the way things have played out has not been necessarily perfectly according to plan. I’ve done my best up until now to give myself a chance according to the OWGR, but I realize and respect where the current situation of the game is, albeit it's frustrating and disappointing."

The talks of a merger between LIV Golf and PGA Tour are still going on.

