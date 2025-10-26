  • home icon
  Tiger Woods' ex-coach heaps praise on Yani Tseng after she claimed victory at the Wistron Ladies Open

Tiger Woods' ex-coach heaps praise on Yani Tseng after she claimed victory at the Wistron Ladies Open

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Oct 26, 2025 17:27 GMT
Tiger Woods (on the left) and Yani Tseng (on the right) / Source: Getty Images
Tiger Woods (on the left) and Yani Tseng (on the right) / Source: Getty Images

Throughout his pro career, Tiger Woods has worked with a lot of coaches. One of his former swing coaches was Hank Haney, with whom Woods worked from 2004 to 2010.

The golfer's ex-coach usually stays active on X (formerly Twitter), where he often shares his takes on golf. For those unaware, Haney also appreciates players for their performances, and it often includes their coaches. Today, staying true to his nature, Tiger Woods' former coach shared his judgement on a 15-time LPGA Tour winner.

Yani Tseng is a former World Number One (Women's World Golf Rankings), who stayed on top for 109 consecutive weeks. This week, she won her seventh Ladies European Tour title by winning the 2025 Wistron Ladies Open. After a video of her successful final putt came to light, Haney reposted it.

Tiger Woods' ex-coach gave Tseng her flowers by talking about how she solved the problem regarding putting yips by using her left hand. Take a look at the tweet:

"One of the smart ones that figures out how to conquer the yips in both hands."
The appreciation from Tiger Woods' former swing coach came after Tseng's final round came to an end. Today, at Sunrise Golf and Country Club in Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei, Yani Tseng started with consistent pars.

However, she soon encountered two disappointing bogeys on par-4 fifth and seventh. The LPGA Tour pro carded two birdies on the sixth and the ninth. While playing on the back nine, the golfer secured four consecutive birdies from tenth to thirteenth. With two more birdies and a bogey, she ended the round 5-under and concluded the tournament 14-under.

When Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney praised Yani Tseng's method of dealing with putting yips

This year, after the first round of the Chevron Championship ended, Tseng, 36, made a bold admission. Without hesitating, she referred to the longstanding problem she is facing regarding putting yips. The five-time major champ said (as quoted by Golfweek):

"I’ve just been really having trouble with my right-handed short putts. To be honest, I had the yips. I just couldn’t make the short putts..."

While addressing this hurdle, the golfer from Chinese Taipei also told Golfweek how switching her putting side to the left changed everything. In her statement, Tseng said:

"I stood over it, and I’m like, 'Oh wow, I feel good.' The feeling was gone, right away. On that day I didn’t miss any putt inside 5 feet."
Tiger Woods' ex-coach Haney was quick to address Tseng's work. While reposting the X post by Golfweek, he wrote:

"Smart move"

Take a look at the X repost by Hank Haney:

Screenshot from Haney&#039;s X timeline / Source: @HankHaney on X
Screenshot from Haney's X timeline / Source: @HankHaney on X

Apart from this instance, Haney did not mind praising Yani Tseng's coach once. A few months back, the golfer made a comeback to the 2025 US Women's Open after nine years. After Golf.com shared how Braddy Ryggs suggested Tseng switch to left-handed putting, Haney labeled Ryggs as "smart man".

Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Pravashis Biswas
