Tiger Woods' ex-coach heaps praise on Yani Tseng after she claimed victory at the Wistron Ladies Open

Throughout his pro career, Tiger Woods has worked with a lot of coaches. One of his former swing coaches was Hank Haney, with whom Woods worked from 2004 to 2010.The golfer's ex-coach usually stays active on X (formerly Twitter), where he often shares his takes on golf. For those unaware, Haney also appreciates players for their performances, and it often includes their coaches. Today, staying true to his nature, Tiger Woods' former coach shared his judgement on a 15-time LPGA Tour winner.Yani Tseng is a former World Number One (Women's World Golf Rankings), who stayed on top for 109 consecutive weeks. This week, she won her seventh Ladies European Tour title by winning the 2025 Wistron Ladies Open. After a video of her successful final putt came to light, Haney reposted it.Tiger Woods' ex-coach gave Tseng her flowers by talking about how she solved the problem regarding putting yips by using her left hand. Take a look at the tweet:&quot;One of the smart ones that figures out how to conquer the yips in both hands.&quot;The appreciation from Tiger Woods' former swing coach came after Tseng's final round came to an end. Today, at Sunrise Golf and Country Club in Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei, Yani Tseng started with consistent pars.However, she soon encountered two disappointing bogeys on par-4 fifth and seventh. The LPGA Tour pro carded two birdies on the sixth and the ninth. While playing on the back nine, the golfer secured four consecutive birdies from tenth to thirteenth. With two more birdies and a bogey, she ended the round 5-under and concluded the tournament 14-under.When Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney praised Yani Tseng's method of dealing with putting yipsThis year, after the first round of the Chevron Championship ended, Tseng, 36, made a bold admission. Without hesitating, she referred to the longstanding problem she is facing regarding putting yips. The five-time major champ said (as quoted by Golfweek):&quot;I’ve just been really having trouble with my right-handed short putts. To be honest, I had the yips. I just couldn’t make the short putts...&quot;While addressing this hurdle, the golfer from Chinese Taipei also told Golfweek how switching her putting side to the left changed everything. In her statement, Tseng said:&quot;I stood over it, and I’m like, 'Oh wow, I feel good.' The feeling was gone, right away. On that day I didn’t miss any putt inside 5 feet.&quot;Tiger Woods' ex-coach Haney was quick to address Tseng's work. While reposting the X post by Golfweek, he wrote:&quot;Smart move&quot;Take a look at the X repost by Hank Haney:Screenshot from Haney's X timeline / Source: @HankHaney on XApart from this instance, Haney did not mind praising Yani Tseng's coach once. A few months back, the golfer made a comeback to the 2025 US Women's Open after nine years. After Golf.com shared how Braddy Ryggs suggested Tseng switch to left-handed putting, Haney labeled Ryggs as &quot;smart man&quot;.