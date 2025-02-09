Tiger Woods hits the golf course alongside president Donald Trump - REPORT

On the morning of February 9, reports emerged of Tiger Woods meeting with President Donald Trump. Members of the golf community took to their X (formerly known as Twitter) platforms to share updates of the two golf enthusiasts.

NUCLR Golf issued an initial report on the matter. The media outlet, stated citing a report from AP, that Woods and Trump were playing a round of golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Here's a look at the report (via X @NUCLRGolf):

CBS News' senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs also took to her X platform to share the news. She shared a picture from the inside of a press vehicle capturing President Donald Trump arriving to the golf course to play with Tiger Woods ahead of the 15-time major winner's appearance at the 2025 Genesis Invitational next week.

Jacobs also stated that Woods and Trump scheduled the round of golf before the latter catches a flight to New Orleans for the Super Bowl. Here's a look at the CBS reporter's post of Woods and the President of the United States of America's impromptu meeting (via X @JenniferJJacobs):

President Donald Trump and Tiger Woods have shared a close bond over the years. With the former having a close relationship with the 82-time PGA Tour winner's father, Earl Woods, he sent the TGL co-founder condolences after his mother, Kultida, passed away last week.

A few days ago, Woods issued a joint statement with the commissioner of the PGA Tour, Jay Monahan, and fellow player competitor Adam Scott detailing President Trump's involvement in the ongoing negotiations between the circuit and Saudi-Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Tiger Woods announced President Trump's involvement in PGA Tour-PIF negotiations

Tiger Woods and Adam Scott are serving as player directors in the ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf's primary financier, Saudi-Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). On February 6, the two golfers issued a statement along with the Tour's commisioner, Jay Monahan, announcing President Donald Trump's involvement in the deal.

The statement from Woods, Scott, and Monahan read (via X @PGATour):

"We know golf fans are eagerly anticipating a resolution to negotiations with the Public Investment Fund and want to thank President Trump for his interest and long-time support of the game of golf. We asked the President to get involved for the good of the game, the good of the country, and for all the countries involved. We are grateful that his leadership has brought us closer to a final deal, paving the way for reunification of men's professional golf."

Here's a look at the statement (via X @PGATour):

With the breakaway LIV Golf league creating a divide between professional golfers on the PGA Tour and Saudi-based league, the golf community hopes for the reunification of men's professional golf with the involvement of the President.

