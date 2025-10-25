Tiger Woods-led TGL aims for LPGA partnership as plans for a 'WTGL' comes to light

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy-led Tomorrow's Golf League is currently gearing up for their 2025-26 season. Amidst all the anticipation regarding new additions, there's something else waiting for the golf fans out there.

After the last season of TGL, the technology-infused simulator golf league welcomed some new investors on board. In May 2025, the league announced that they are going to add a seventh team that would debut in 2027. As the Sports Business Journal suggests, besides the addition of the Detroit-based Motor City Golf Club, Tiger Woods-led TGL filed trademarks for the Chicago Links Golf Club and the Texas Golf Club.

What's turning more heads is the Sports Business Journal's report that brought another filing to light. The Tomorrow's Golf League has filed another trademark for the name "WTGL" after extensive talks with the Ladies Professional Golfers Association (LPGA). Following a partnership with the LPGA, McIlroy and Tiger Woods' TGL will revolutionize the golf landscape.

For those unaware, earlier this year, there were multiple reports of the Tomorrow's Golf League being in talks with the LPGA for a possible collaboration. In this year's CAA World Congress of Sports, Alexis Ohanian revealed how he urged Tiger Woods-led TGL's officials to create a women's league.

The LAGC owner said, sitting beside Mike McCarley (quoted by GolfMagic):

"I've been bugging these guys about the LPGA deal for a minute. They have been very interested. It’s just these things take time, and I’m not allowed to make any news."

While talking about forming a probable women's league, Tiger Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports Co-founder credited Ohanian for being the mind behind it. Speaking about the founder of the women's track and field league Athlos, McCarley said (according to GolfMagic):

"There’s no secret we’re working on that. Alexis has been a great thought leader for us on that, and I think most of our team owners are right behind them in that area, too."

Apart from McCarley and Ohanian's comments regarding a women's simulator golf league, there has been an interesting input from the LPGA Commissioner.

"We've been talking" - LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan's revelation regarding talks with Tiger Woods-led TGL

Before the CME Globe Tour Championship in Naples, Marcoux Samaan opened up on how the LPGA is exploring "some synergies" with TGL. She further added fire to the speculations of the league adding women golfers in the future.

While talking to the press about Tiger Woods and the Northern Irishman's TGL, the LPGA Tour Commissioner said (as quoted by the Palm Beach Post):

"The LPGA should be in every conversation about golf. So we've been talking to those guys for a long time, and I think we'll try to figure something out how we can work together, whatever that looks like."

While there has been no official update on WTGL from the league's co-founders, TGL has recently announced their 2025-26 schedule. On December 28, New York GC will face Atlanta Drive GC at the SoFi Center to kickstart the upcoming season.

