Tiger Woods' mother made an appearance at his TGL match two weeks before her passing

Tiger Woods' mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early morning on February 4th. She had recently made an appearance at Tiger's TGL match between Jupiter Links and Los Angeles Golf Club on January 14th.

Mark Harris, a prominent sports writer, shared a video from the game on X and wrote:

"Tiger Woods’ mom was in attendance for his TGL debut just a couple of weeks ago to cheer on her son just as she was during every single step of his career. She was always there, and always proud."

Jupiter Links sadly lost the game as Los Angeles Golf Club won with a score of 12-1. This was Tiger's debut in the newly-established TGL, and it took a bit of time for his team to get used to the tech infused event. The team registered its first win in its next game against the Rory McIlroy-led Boston Common Golf, where Woods waved to his mother and said:

"Hi, mom! Not gonna suck tonight."

Tiger's mother, Kutilda Woods, was 80 years old. She was often seen attending prominent events featuring her son on the golf course. One of her most iconic on-course moments was Tiger's remarkable 2019 Masters victory with her grandchildren, Sam Woods and Charlie Woods, also present.

Tiger Woods said his mother was his biggest supporter

Tiger Woods shared a post on X on February 4 with the news of his mother passing away. While sharing the news, he talked about how his mother was his biggest fan and supporter.

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh."

"She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers, and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you, Mom."

Tiger Woods' mother played a vital role in shaping his fighter mentality. The golfer had once said that his mother instilled a work ethic in him to fight for what he believes in. She's also the reason he wore red on Sundays, and enjoyed so much success on the golf course.

