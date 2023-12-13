“Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson must shank a lot of camera” - Fans react John Daly comparing Donald Trump’s golf chip to be like ‘Tiger or Phil’

Fans have reacted to John Daly comparing Donald Trump's golf chip to that of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson's chip. In the most recent episode of Tucker Carlson's show, the American golfer made an appearance and talked about the golf prowess of former US President Donald Trump.

Daly disclosed that Trump used to chip like Woods and Mickelson when he was the then-president's coach. Discussing Trump's golf game, Daly acknowledged that the former president struggled with his chip but hit it like Phil or Tiger upon being corrected. However, as soon as they stopped practicing, Trump reverted to his poor golfing abilities.

Speaking about Trump's chip, Daly said:

"I got work with his chip a little bit, but he hits it good. He putts it good. We just got to work on his chip."

The host asked him what was wrong with Trump's chipping game. In response, Daly said:

"He just has to keep them. Got to move the ball up. Everybody thinks that when you chip, you're going to move it back. You actually need to move it up a little bit. If don't see him for a while, he goes back to bad habits again."

On being asked about the improvements in Trump's game after Daly corrected him, he said:

"He chips it like Tiger or Phil," said Daly.

NUCLR Golf shared the interview clip on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption saying:

"John Daly talked to @TuckerCarlson about Donald Trump’s golf game: “He chips it like Tiger or Phil” (when John coaches him) + “We could have an 8 some with him & we’re done in 3 hours.” John on if Bill Clinton ever cheated while golfing “Oh yeah!!”

Fans took to the comments section to write:

"Tiger and Phil must shank a lot of camera"

"Because John Daly is the most honest person. Give me a break," commented another user.

"A group of clowns," wrote a fan.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"[Trump] needs to win"- John Daly wants Donald Trump to win 2024 presidential elections

In terms of politics, Daly acknowledged during the show that a majority of professional golfers had the same views as him. Professional golfers, he said, want Donald Trump to be the next president in 2024.

Daly acknowledged that he prayed to God for Trump's win in the interview with Tucker Carlson. The golfer thought that having Trump in the White House for four years had been good for the nation and that if he wins again, it will contribute to "bringing our country back together."

Daly said:

"[Trump] needs to win. I pray to God he wins. Just for the satisfaction of bringing our country back together, get some common sense going in here again. Look what he did in four years, how great was our country the four years he was in office. Now look at it, no secure borders. What the h*ll happened? Where did it go? I was loving the four years of 'Daddy Trump!' It's all gone to h*ll."

John Daly is all set to compete at this week's PNC Championship alongside his son, John Daly II. The competition is scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 14, with the opening round. It will continue over the weekend and conclude on Sunday, December 17.