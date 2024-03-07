“Tiger Woods’ Tour now”, “CEO soon” – Fans react to Woods becoming the vice-chairman of PGA Tour Enterprises

Fans are buzzing with excitement over Tiger Woods' appointment as the vice chairman of PGA Tour Enterprises. The new entity of the American Golf series has unveiled its 13-member board roster, featuring esteemed golfers and businessmen.

The PGA Tour has partnered with Strategic Sports Group (SSG) to establish this for-profit entity, with SSG investing a total of $3 billion. The new entity has disclosed its board members, comprising PGA Tour players, Jay Monahan, and representatives from SSG.

TWLEGION shared the exciting news of Tiger Woods's appointment on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"#BREAKING: Tiger Woods to serve as vice-chairman of PGA TOUR Enterprises."

Fans in the comments section congratulated Woods. One user commented:

"Tigers tour now"

"CEO soon," commented another fan.

"Tiger Woods is making moves in the PGA TOUR," wrote another fan.

Here are more fan reactions:

The PGA Tour Enterprises comprises 13 members including Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati, Jay Monahan, Joe Ogilvie, Joe Gorder, John Henry, Arthur Blank, Andrew Cohen, and Sam Kennedy.

What's next for Tiger Woods?

Fans are eagerly anticipating the next steps for the legendary golfer, Tiger Woods. In recent years, he has faced challenges due to injuries, resulting in limited appearances on the golf course.

Woods last competed at the 2024 Genesis Invitational but had to withdraw due to illness. Despite participating in the Seminole Pro-member tournament last week, his struggles persisted, and he finished in a tie for 44th place.

While PGA Tour players will tee off at the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week, Woods will not be participating. He is expected to join the field at The Players Championship, scheduled from March 14 to 17 at the Players Stadium Course.

It is pertinent to note that one of the most successful outings of Woods' career was recorded at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Tiger Woods has won the prestigious tournament eight times, which is apparently the most by any golfer. However, he will not take the field in the competition this week.

After The Players Championship, Woods might return to compete at The Masters, the first Major of the year. The tournament is scheduled to take place from April 8 to 14 at the renowned Augusta National Golf Course.

Although Woods has a limited presence on the golf course, he has been pretty active off the course. Earlier this year, Woods launched his new clothing brand, Sun Day Red in collaboration with TaylorMad— his long-time golf equipment sponsor company. Moreover, Woods was recently awarded the prestigious Bob Jones Award for his exemplary on-course achievements.