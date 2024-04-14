The 2024 Masters is coming to an end, and Tiger Woods has had an eventful campaign so far. Woods made the cut over the weekend but he is currently sitting dead last on the leaderboard.

The Augusta National Course has been a tough one to manage so far, especially in windy conditions and sandstorms. Tiger Woods is currently in the middle of the fourth round with an overall score of +14 (at the time of writing), putting him in 60th place.

While Woods did make the cut at the 2024 Masters, his play on the course has not been particularly good. Woods has been rather rusty, especially after withdrawing from the 2024 Genesis Invitational. He skipped other prominent events, including the Players and the Arnold Palmer Invitational to prepare for the Masters.

While fans were excited to see Tiger Woods on the course again after several months, the build-up died down quite fast with many thinking that it was time for him to hang up his boots.

One fan said:

"He looks defeated. Hopefully it’s something he can build on and continue to get his body stronger."

"Time to hang it up," wrote another fan.

"Sorry to say but maybe it’s time to just play a few tournaments as a ceremonial good bye and be done," one fan said.

"Can’t expect to compete when you’re not playing competitive golf regularly," another fan replied.

"I love it please retire it’s a bad way to be remembered."

"Just needs to retire already."

Others, however, defended Woods, saying:

"He made the cut while superstars missed it. He’s fine just had a rough 2 days putting and iron play," one fan remarked.

"He’s a winner for just playing," another remarked.

Tiger Woods will be hoping to finish off the Masters this year, which in itself will be an achievement for him considering that he withdrew from the 2023 Masters.

2024 Masters day 3 leaderboard explored ft. Tiger Woods

Following is the leaderboard for day 3 of the 2024 Masters, including Tiger Woods:

1 Scottie Scheffler -7

2 Collin Morikawa -6

3 Max Homa -5

4 Ludvig Åberg -4

5 Bryson DeChambeau -3

T6 Cam Davis -2

T6 Nicolai Højgaard -2

T6 Xander Schauffele -2

T9 Cameron Young -1

T9 Tommy Fleetwood -1

T9 Byeong Hun An -1

T9 Cameron Smith -1

T13 Adam Schenk E

T13 Lucas Glover E

T13 Patrick Cantlay E

T16 Patrick Reed +1

T16 Matthieu Pavon +1

T16 Chris Kirk +1

T16 Matt Fitzpatrick +1

20 Sepp Straka +2

T21 Tyrrell Hatton +3

T21 Danny Willett +3

T21 Joaquin Niemann +3

T21 Will Zalatoris +3

T21 Rory McIlroy +3

T26 Adam Scott +4

T26 Ryan Fox +4

T28 Akshay Bhatia +5

T28 Taylor Moore +5

T28 Luke List +5

T28 Harris English +5

T28 Tony Finau +5

T28 Rickie Fowler +5

T28 Hideki Matsuyama +5

T28 Jon Rahm +5

T36 Shane Lowry +6

T36 Brooks Koepka +6

T36 Sahith Theegala +6

T36 Corey Conners +6

T36 Phil Mickelson +6

T41 Si Woo Kim +7

T41 J.T. Poston +7

T41 Keegan Bradley +7

T41 Min Woo Lee +7

T45 Jason Day +8

T45 Russell Henley +8

T47 Camilo Villegas +9

T47 Erik van Rooyen +9

T47 José María Olazábal +9

T50 Eric Cole +10

T50 Kurt Kitayama +10

T52 Denny McCarthy +11

T52 Neal Shipley(a) +11

T52 Tiger Woods +11

T52 Tom Kim +11

T52 Thorbjørn Olesen +11

T57 Grayson Murray +12

T57 Jake Knapp +12

T59 Vijay Singh +14

T59 Adam Hadwin +14

Scottie Scheffler is currently the overwhelming favorite to win the 2024 Masters, while Max Homa has also become a crowd favorite.