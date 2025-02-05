Tommy Fleetwood makes feelings known about the 'different environment' at Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL

Tommy Fleetwood competed in his first TGL match on Tuesday, February 4. In the fifth match of the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL, Los Angeles Golf Club faced Boston Common Golf at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, and Justin Rose played for Los Angeles Golf Club in the match while Sahith Theegala was benched. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, and Adam Scott played for Boston Common Golf as Hideki Matsuyama was rested.

Amidst the match after the 13th hole, Fleetwood said:

"Yeah, we're not done yet, are we? So there's two holes left, but how good is it? How much fun is it? What a team, what a group of lads. And yeah, nice to get a little point there in the singles as well on top."

Fleetwood said about his experience at the TGL:

"How good's everyone at golf! It's like this is a challenging game in a different environment, in a really cool environment against the best players in the world and having a great time while doing it. It's epic, isn't it? It's great."

Fleetwood didn't compete in Los Angeles Golf Club's first TGL match against Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club. Los Angeles won by 12-1 in a dominant display.

Who won the fifth TGL match between Los Angeles Golf Club and Boston Common Golf?

TGL's fifth between Los Angeles Golf Club and Boston Common Golf began with the triples format. Los Angeles started strongly, winning the first three holes and taking a commanding 3-0 lead. They added two more points on the fifth and ninth holes, taking their score to 5-0 after the triples. Boston Common Golf failed to score in the Triples.

In the Singles format, the first two holes were tied. Fleetwood won another point for Los Angeles against Rory McIlroy on the 13th hole. Keegan Bradley won both his single holes on the 12th and 15th and gave Boston two consolation points. However, Los Angeles comfortably won the match by 6-2.

Here's a hole-by-hole score of the fifth TGL match:

Triples Format (Holes 1–9):

Hole 1: LA 1 - 0 BOS

Hole 2: LA 1 - 0 BOS

Hole 3: LA 1 - 0 BOS

Hole 4: LA 0 - 0 BOS

Hole 5: LA 1 - 0 BOS

Hole 6: LA 0 - 0 BOS

Hole 7: LA 0 - 0 BOS

Hole 8: LA 0 - 0 BOS

Hole 9: LA 1 - 0 BOS

Singles Format (Holes 10–15):

Hole 10: LA (Tommy Fleetwood) 0 - 0 BOS (Rory McIlroy)

Hole 11: LA (Collin Morikawa) 0 - 0 BOS (Adam Scott)

Hole 12: LA (Justin Rose) 0 - 1 BOS (Keegan Bradley)

Hole 13: LA (Tommy Fleetwood) 1 - 0 BOS (Rory McIlroy)

Hole 14: LA (Collin Morikawa) 0 - 0 BOS (Adam Scott)

Hole 15: LA (Justin Rose) 0 - 1 BOS (Keegan Bradley)

Final Score:

Los Angeles Golf Club (LA): 6 points

Boston Common Golf Club (BOS): 2 points

