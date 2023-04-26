Top 5 sleeper picks to watch at the Mexico Open at Vidanta

The 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta is one of the most anticipated tournaments of the year, featuring some of the best players from around the globe. However, there are also some lesser-known golfers who could surprise everyone with their performance and challenge the favorites. Here, we will present you some of them as we dive into the top 5 sleeper picks to watch.

In a list of names led by the current number one in the world, Jon Rahm, and number 16, Tony Finau, other names may sound loud during the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

That is the case with Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland, Patrick Rodgers, Nicolai Hojgaard, and Byeong Hun An. They are players who have everything they need to stalk the top positions and, why not..., even the championship trophy at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

According to BetMGM, these 5 players have between +160 and +260 to be in the Top 10 of the Mexico Open at Vidanta. They are also well positioned at odds to finish in the Top 20 and even in the Top Five.

#1. Wyndham Clark

One of the rising stars of the PGA Tour, Clark has earned five top-10 and two top-five finishes in the 2022-23 season. He is currently ranked 40th in the FedEx Cup standings and number 81 in the world rankings, with $2.4 million in earnings this season.

Wyndham Clark (Image via Getty).

Clark's best performance so far was at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he teamed up with Beau Hossler to finish third, just one stroke behind the winners Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell. Clark and Hossler played well in both the four-ball and foursome formats, shooting a combined 27 under-par for the week.

He has been working on his consistency and accuracy off the tee, as well as his putting stroke. He will be seeking his first win on the PGA Tour at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

#2. Gary Woodland

Woodland came to the Mexico Open at Vidanta while living a remarkable comeback season after struggling with injuries and personal issues in previous years.

The 2023 season has seen him go so far with two Top 10 Finishes and only three missed cut-outs from 14 tournaments played. He is ranked number 80 in the world.

Gary Woodland (Image via Getty).

Woodland’s career achievements include four PGA Tour victories, including the 2019 US Open, which was the last time he won at this level. He also has 10 runner-up finishes, two third places and 54 Top 10.

#3. Patrick Rodgers

Rodgers is known for his powerful drives and his consistent short game. In 2023, Rodgers has had three Top 10 and seven Top 25 finishes, but he has missed cuts of seven out of 18 tournaments this season.

Patrick Rodgers (Image via Getty).

Currently number 110 in the world rankings, Rodgers' career-best results have arrived with the American National Team, with which Rodgers won the Walker Cup (2011 and 13) and the Palmer Cup (2012-13).

#4. Nicolai Hojgaard

Another rising star in the world of golf, the 22-year-old from Denmark has already won two titles on the European Tour and is now making his mark on the PGA Tour. In 2023, he achieved his best result so far, finishing tied for second at the Corales Puntacana Championship in March. He is currently number 122 in the world rankings.

Nicolai Hojgaard

Hojgaard's success is not surprising, considering he has been playing golf since he was four years old. He has a twin brother, Rasmus, who is also a professional golfer and a frequent competitor.

The brothers made history in 2019 when they became the first twins to win back-to-back events on the European Tour. Nicolai won the KLM Open, while Rasmus won the Italian Open.

#5. Byeong Hun An

The youngest winner of the US Amateur Championship in 2009, at the age of 17, he made his PGA Tour debut in 2010. Since then, he has won three professional titles on the European Tour and Asian Tour, and has reached a career-high ranking of 19th in 2020.

In the 2022-23 PGA Tour, he has teed to 18 tournaments, with two Top 10 and 14 cuts made as the best results. He will be at the Mexico Open at Vidanta looking for his very first victory at this level. Byeong Hun An currently marches as number 143 in the world rankings, and number 62 for the FedexCup this season.

