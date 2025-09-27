"Tough reality to comprehend" - Jake Knapp issues emotional first statement after girlfriend Makena White’s death

PGA Tour star Jake Knapp has broken his silence over the unfortunate demise of his girlfriend, Makena White. The one-time tour winner spoke lovingly about his late partner and expressed difficulty in accepting the reality of the situation.Knapp shared touching words about the late 28-year-old in an exclusive with People. He fondly called her a thoughtful and selfless person whose acts of generosity will never go unappreciated.“We shared so many unforgettable memories together and now that she’s no longer with us, it’s a tough reality to comprehend. She had an incredible family, great friends, and her fun, outgoing energy will be missed by all of us,” Knapp said.“It’s an understatement to say how hard all of this is to process for everyone who knew Mak, especially her family and friends, who deserve privacy and respect during this difficult time,” he added.The Costa Mesa native reportedly started dating the late Makena White in August 2023. One of their first public outings as a couple was in February 2024, when White attended the Mexico Open. The tournament was a memorable one for Knapp as that was when he clinched his maiden PGA Tour title after a thrilling performance at Vidanta Vallarta.Knapp scored 19-under 265 across 72 holes in the tournament. He defeated the runner-up Sami Valimaki by a two-stroke margin to claim the title. On Friday, September 26, Makena White’s friend announced her tragic death in an Instagram post. The post read:&quot;Hi everyone—this is Makena's friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week. She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie...&quot;The announcement didn’t reveal the cause of the medical sales rep’s demise. However in the write-up, the deceased’s friend wrote than anyone who wanted to support her could contribute to the Bruyère Brain Health &amp; Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund.Makena White’s final touching tribute to Jake KnappMakena White’s final Instagram post was shared on August 11, a few weeks before her heartbreaking passing. The post was a touching love note to her lover Jake Knapp and it captured several fond moments and highlights of their relationship.In a carousel of sweet snapshots, the late medical sales rep share moments where her and Jake Knapp were pictured embracing, kissing, and strolling hand in hand at tournaments. She wrote a heartwarming tribute in the caption that read:“Year 2 of first fairway hugs &amp; watching you live out your dreams 🫶🏼 Second season in the books — forever grateful to be on this walk with you, here’s to many many many more! I looooove you sweet boy, you make it so dang easy to be proud 💛” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn one picture, the couple could be seen hugging at Vidantaworld. In another, they were photographed sharing a kiss on the green.Just a few months earlier, in July, White posted another carousel dedicated to Jake Knapp. The post included snapshots of her posing alongside him during tournaments. In the caption, she playfully noted how she had “skipped around Scotland” as she cheered him on during his games.