Tour commissioner Jay Monahan recalls Grayson Murray's compassionate message after he took a mental health leave - "He offered to walk with me"

The 2024 Memorial Tournament is set to be played this week from June 6 to 9. The practice rounds for the tournament began on June 3 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Several players, caddies, and PGA Tour officials gathered at the tournament venue on June 4 to hold a small service in honor of the late Grayson Murray. The PGA Tour star tragically passed away just a few hours after his withdrawal from the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was one of the first few people to receive the news of Grayson Murray's unfortunate demise and was present at the service. With tears in his eyes, Monahan recalled a text message he had received from Murray after the former took a mental health break. He said (via ESPN):

"A line in that text will always stay with me: 'Jay I just want you to get healthy. I know everything is going to work out for our tour and for the better. He offered not condemnation but compassion. Instead of walking away from me, he offered to walk with me. I'll always be thankful for this act of kindness, and I'm not alone."

Grayson Murray had been open about his struggles with alcoholism and was an advocate for mental health. The player had withdrawn from the Charles Schwab Challenge citing an illness and was found dead a few hours later.

Jack Nicklaus, host of the 2024 Memorial Tournament, was also present at the service along with his wife. Murray's golf bag was placed in front of his photograph adorned in flowers at the service. The heartwarming ceremony was concluded with a rendition of the song "Amazing Grace" played on bagpipes.

Grayson Murray's parents comment on his passing

Grayson Murray was born to parents Eric Murray and Terry Murray in Raleigh, North Carolina on October 1, 1993. The golfer unfortunately took his own life after withdrawing from the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.

While the cause of death was not immediately known following the news of his tragic passing, Murray's parents later revealed through a statement issued via the PGA Tour that the official cause of Grayson Murray's death was suicide. The statement read:

"We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare. We would like to thank the PGA TOUR and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now."