“Translation: the offer is coming” – Fans react to Greg Norman welcoming Rory McIlroy’s stance reversal on LIV Golf

Greg Norman's statement regarding Rory McIlroy's turnaround comment on LIV Golf has sparked reactions from fans on social media. In a recent interview, the Northern Irish golfer was uncharacteristically uncritical of LIV Golf, admitting that the series had exposed certain flaws in the current state of the sport.

Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf, shared his thoughts on McIlroy's statement on a recent episdoe of The LIV Golf Podcast. In addition to praising McIlroy for his reversal, he said that the world No. 2 had previously judged LIV without full knowledge in the past.

Speaking about McIlroy, Norman said (via Nuclr Golf):

"The reason I say I appreciate Rory to fall on his sword to some degree is the fact that he did judge us by not knowing the facts. He judged us on other people’s thoughts and opinions. We wanted to sit down from day one with them to completely make them understand the value of the LIV footprint, business model and the impact it can make on the game of golf."

He added:

“I say ‘hey thank you Rory’. We all knew it was going to work within the golf ecosystem. We all want to be there, we are going to be there – he said that. To me, this is a significant turning point for everybody."

Fans flocked to the comments section after NUCLR Golf posted Norman's remark about McIlroy on its X (formerly Twitter) account. They asserted that since McIlroy had shown appreciation for LIV, he would probably receive an invitation from the Saudi circuit to join them. One user commented:

"Translation: the offer is coming."

Expand Tweet

Another user wrote:

"Rory was unwittingly put up to being the standard bearer for the PGA to attack LIV. Comm. Jay Monaghan stabbed him in the back. Norman is still a POS and Saudi money is still bloody."

Expand Tweet

One fan added:

"I don’t think @McIlroyRory fell on his sword, just more rhetroric from Norman, but hope it can be resolved, personally I get to choose what I do, where I play, golfers should be allowed to, footballers are, rugby players are!!!" wrote another user.

Expand Tweet

Here are more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Phil Mickelson backed Rory McIlroy on his reversal remark about LIV Golf

McIlroy's sudden change in his thoughts about LIV Golf has shocked the golf community, considering his previous comments on the circuit where he chastised players who joined the series.

McIlroy was backed by six-time major champion Phil Mickelson for his latest remarks, who tweeted in favor of the Norther Irishman. He wrote:

"This quote and the many others made today by Rory probably weren’t easy to say. Let’s not use this as an opportunity to pile on. Rather, It’s time for me and others to let go of our hostilities and work towards a positive future."

Mickelson added:

"Rahms’ signing is turning into a bridge to bring both sides together,as evidenced by the many comments today and a month ago about changing the rules for the Ryder Cup so Jon and others can play, so let’s use it as such. Until an agreement is reached it will be business as usual for both sides but hopefully without the needless disdain," he added.

Expand Tweet