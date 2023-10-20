Travis Kelce buys new $6,000,000 mansion for privacy with Taylor Swift that includes a mini-golf course, waterfall and more

NFL star Travis Kelce reportedly bought a new mansion worth $6,000,000 in Kansas City. Reports claim that the decision to upgrade to a new property was to seek privacy with Taylor Swift.

Interestingly, the new property is built on 17,000 square feet and has six bedrooms and six bathrooms. It also consists of a six-car garage, a wine cellar, a beautiful pool area, a tennis and pickleball court, and a mini-golf course.

Yes! A mini-golf course, too. Taylor Swift's new love interest, Travis Kelce, is often considered a golf fanatic. He had been spotted on quite a number of golf courses either supporting or even playing the rich man's sport.

Back in June 2023, Kelce teamed up with another NFL star Patrick Mahomes against the team of NBA stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in The Match VIII, a celebrity golf event.

Travis Kelce, alongside Mahomes, defeated the NBA stars with a score of three and two. Although it was the least watched episode of the The Match series so far, Kelce's love for the sport cannot be denied seeing the intensity at which he played the event.

Travis Kelce to visit Taylor Swift in her Eras International Tour

The romance between the two top stars from different industries has been making the headlines for quite some time now. They are often spotted together, and now there are reports that claim that Travis Kecle will be accompanying Taylor Swift in her Eras International Tour, which kicks off in November 2023.

As per a source, who spoke to ETonline, they are committed to each other and are "all in" for the future as well. He added that both celebrities are serious about their respective careers, and they also want to build a bond in which they would support each other.

It is noteworthy that Week 10 of the NFL season will be kind of a break for the Kansas City Chiefs, the team on which Tavis Kelce plays, as they would be enjoying a bye. During the same time, Taylor Swift would be performing in Buenos Aires, Argentina for the Eras International Tour. So it is expected that the NFL star could be present there.

Recently, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles said that she would try for a meet-up with Taylor Swift, who might be present during the NFL match between Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs on December 3. The American gymnast's husband, Jonathan Owens, will be up against the famous singer's love interest, Travis Kelce.