"Typical LIV behavior" - Fans slam Joaquin Niemann for stomping on his golf bag at The Open

Fans on social media have reacted to Joaquin Niemann losing his temper on the greens at The Open Championship 2025. The Chilean golfer struggled with his game in the second round of the Major and missed the cut.Following his disappointing outing, the LIV golfer stomped his bag as he walked off the greens. Nuclr Golf shared a video of the golfer on its X account with a caption that read:&quot;#STOMPING OFF — Joaquin Niemann stomps on his golf bag following a poor performance at The Open. The LIV Golf star has missed the cut at Portrush.&quot;Fans slammed Joaquin Niemann for his behavior in the comments section.&quot;Typical LIV behavior,&quot; a fan wrote. &quot;He’s horrible at majors,&quot; a fan said. &quot;Pro Golfers are the biggest babies on the planet. His caddie was trying to pick up the bag …. Dude is a total loser,&quot; another fan commented. Here are more fans’ reactions:&quot;I'm sick of all these temper tantrums with golfers lately. They look like spoiled little brats having tantrums like 2 year olds,&quot; one fan said. &quot;Pathetic!&quot; a fan added. &quot;Real golf is hard!&quot; a fan said. A look into Joaquin Niemann’s performance at The Open Championship 2025Niemann started his campaign at The Open Championship 2025 with an opening round of 1-under 70. He started the game on the first tee hole and made a birdie on the front nine. On the back nine, he carded two birdies and two bogeys for a round of 1-under.But after the decent start, in the second round, he started the campaign with a double bogey on the first hole and then made a birdie on the fourth. He added a bogey on the eighth, and then on the back nine, made two birdies and three bogeys for a round of 3-over 74. He missed the cut by one stroke.Scottie Scheffler played a round of 64 on Friday and jumped five spots on the leaderboard, taking the lead in the game at 10-under.Joaquin Niemann has been phenomenal this season on LIV Golf. He won four tournaments but struggled in the Majors. He played at The Masters and after playing four rounds of 72, 74, 70, and 72, he settled in T29 place, followed by T8 at the PGA Championship. However, after a good start, he struggled at the U.S. Open and missed the cut.In LIV Golf this year, he started the campaign with a T33 finish at the Riyadh event and then won the Adelaide event. He recorded T13 at the Hong Kong event, and in the next outing at the Singapore event, he registered a win. His other two wins came at the Mexico City and the Virginia event.