Tyrrell Hatton ‘close’ to signing for LIV Golf, to follow Adrian Meronk: Report

Adrian Meronk withdrew from the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open on Wednesday. The golfer has reportedly signed a deal with LIV Golf. Several reports also claim that England’s Tyrrell Hatton is following the Polish golfer. According to The Times of London, Hatton is ‘close’ to signing a deal with LIV.

It is pertinent to note that the Englishman has been in the spotlight since Jon Rahm's departure to LIV last December. Several reports claimed that Hatton was set to join the Spaniard's team in the Saudi-backed series. However, the World No.16 golfer refuted such claims.

Earlier this month, the 32-year-old, while dismissing rumors to LIV, claimed that he was “quite happy playing the PGA Tour and DP World Tour." Hatton stated that he was staying with the American circuit “as of now” when asked about it. Now, the golfer is rumored to be on his way to the breakaway series.

Expand Tweet

Notably, the report linking Hatton to LIV Golf also comes just days after he was announced among the latest to commit to the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. The European Ryder Cup star was set to compete at the tournament, set for the Super Bowl weekend alongside LIV Golf’s second event of 2024 in Las Vegas from Feb. 7-11.

For the unversed, Hatton has six wins on the European Tour, including four Rolex Series events. The golfer’s sole win on the PGA Tour came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2020. It is also noteworthy that the English golfer is close to World No.3 Jon Rahm, who is hiring for his latest LIV Golf side.

Adrian Meronk joins LIV Golf, report claims

According to reports, Adrian Meronk is on his way to LIV Golf. The Polish golfer has allegedly signed a deal with the breakaway tour, after earning his PGA Tour card for this season via the DP World Tour. The World No.39 golfer is claimed to tee off at the Saudi-backed series’ 2023 season in Mexico.

Expand Tweet

The four-time DP World Tour winner is reportedly joining the rebel series’ Cleeks GC. Notably, the team skipper Martin Kaymer recently said the team is on the lookout for European players. He said there were “few names on the radar,” and the priority was to keep it an all-European team.

For the unversed, the Cleeks GC had Graeme McDowell, Bernd Wiesberger, and Richard Bland playing on it last season. Following the 2023 team championship, Wiesberger returned to the DP World Tour, while McDowell switched to Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC. Trying to fill the vacant spots, Kaymer recently announced the signing of Finnish golfer Kalle Samooja.

Now, the team is edging close to signing Meronk. It is noteworthy that the Polish golfer was rumored to be linked to LIV ever since he was left off the victorious European Ryder Cup team last year. He added fuel to the rumors by withdrawing from the Farmers Insurance Open, ahead of the first round on Wednesday.