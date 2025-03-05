"Vague question and a vague response": Fans don't quite buy Bryson DeChambeau's comments on his loyalty to LIV

Bryson DeChambeau recently answered questions about reports that he is returning to the PGA Tour. At the LIV Golf Hong Kong pre-match press conference, the Crushers GC Captain explained his position with LIV. However, some fans are still not convinced by what the two-time U.S. Open champion said.

DeChambeau joined the Saudi Arabia PIF-backed golf league in 2022 after leaving the PGA Tour. This is the third year that the golfer known as "The Scientist" has participated in LIV Golf events. The league reportedly offered him around $125 million to join, and his contract is set until the end of 2026. When a reporter asked Bryson DeChambeau if he was coming back to the PGA, he clearly stated his side with a smile.

“No, I'm very excited about the future of LIV Golf. I'm very excited to be the captain of the Crushers and continue our legacy that we're starting to create. That's my goal is to create this lasting legacy where we impact millions and millions of golfers' lives around the world. That should tell you everything you should know.”

However, a section of the fans are yet to believe what Bryson DeChambeau stated at the press conference. Below the X post by Flushing It, they jumped in with their take on the matter.

"Vague question and a vague response. No denial that he made a contract extension request and LIV said no," a fan commented.

"Means absolutely nothing….he said the same thing about leaving the tour…and then he left. Also pretty sure he can’t talk about anything truthfully without risk of getting sued/major financial consequences," someone reminded about the time when DeChambeau left the PGA Tour.

"Same guy who said he was loyal to the tour until he wasn’t? Is the word of these guys worth anything?" another user commented.

"Interview at LIV event, player who is under contract, what else can he say?" another one said.

"Well he didn’t say he has no interest in return in to the PGaT," a fan chipped in.

Bryson DeChambeau's achievements at LIV so far

The 31-year-old professional golfer switched leagues in 2022 when he joined the golf league backed by PIF. Since then, he has won two individual LIV Golf events. In the 2023 Team Championship, he was the captain of Crushers GC.

Bryson DeChambeau won the LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier on August 6, 2023. He secured his first LIV win at Greenbrier, finishing 23 under 187 at the 54-hole competition. DeChambeau's second win came at LIV Golf Chicago, where he finished 13-under 200. He also came close to winning the LIV Golf Invitational Andalucia, finishing in second place with 11-under 202.

Last year, Bryson DeChambeau had seven top-10 finishes in the LIV Golf league, including a tie for third place at Nashville. This season, DeChambeau has played in LIV Golf Riyadh and Adelaide. At Riyadh, he tied for sixth place with 13 under 203, and at Adelaide, he finished 4 under 212, in a tie for 18th place.

