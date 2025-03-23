Valspar Championship 2025, Day 4 forecast: Will it be sunny at Innisbrook on Sunday?

The weather at the Valspar Championship venue will be partly sunny, pleasant, and warm. The tournament has seen three days of competition and currently, Viktor Hovland is tied for the lead with two others.
Hovland will play the Sunday (March 23) round and the temperature at Innisbrook will be 25 degrees. The wind speed will be SSE at 13 km/h and wind gusts will be 26 km/h. Here are all the daytime weather details of the Valspar Championship (as per Accuweather):
RealFeel: 28°
RealFeel Shade: 24°
Max UV Index: 8 Very High
Wind: SSE at 13 km/h
Wind Gusts: 26 km/h
Probability of Precipitation: 0%
Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 26%
At night, the temperature will be 16 degrees and the wind speed will be SSE at 9 km/h. The wind gusts will be 19 km/h and cloud cover will be 26%. Here's the entire weather report for the night:
RealFeel: 16°
Wind: SSE at 9 km/h
Wind Gusts: 19 km/h
Probability of Precipitation: 3%
Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 26%
What are the tee times and pairings for the fourth round of the 2025 Valspar Championship?
Aaron Baddeley and Mason Andersen are paired together for the Sunday round of the Valspar Championship to start at 7:30 am ET on the first tee and next to them, Kevin Kisner and Antione Rozner will start at 7:39 am ET. Leader Viktor Hovland and Ricky Castillo will tee off at 1:45 pm ET. Following that, leaders Nico Echavarria and Jacob Bridgeman will tee off at 1:55 pm ET.
Here's the list of all tee times and pairings for the Valspar Championship (All times in ET):
Tee No. 1
7:30 a.m.: Aaron Baddeley, Mason Andersen
7:39 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Antione Rozner
7:48 a.m.: Kris Ventura, Beau Hossler
7:57 a.m.: Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan
8:06 a.m.: Camillo Villegas, Jesper Svensson
8:15 a.m.: Adam Scott, David Lipsky
8:24 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Braden Thornberry
8:33 a.m.: John Pak, Sam Stevens
8:42 a.m.: Neal Shipley, Rafael Campos
8:51 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Mac Meissner
9:05 a.m.: Tom Kim, Keith Mitchell
9:14 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Doug Ghim
9:23 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Danny Willett
9:32 a.m.: Michael Kim, Will Chandler
9:41 a.m.: Steven Fisk, Thorbjorn Olesen
9:50 a.m.: Harry Hall, Xander Schauffele
10:00 a.m.: Will Zalatoris, Max McGreevy
10:10 a.m.: Mark Hubbard, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
10:25 a.m.: Luke Clanton (a), Luke List
10:35 a.m.: Victor Perez, Mackenzie Hughes
10:45 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Matthieu Pavon
10:55 a.m.: Sami Valimaki, Seamus Power
11:05 a.m.: Ryan Gerard, Chandler Phillips
11:15 a.m.: Eric Cole, Matti Schmid
11:25 a.m.: Sam Ryder, Sahith Theegala
11:35 a.m.: Noah Goodwin, Stephan Jaeger
11:50 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Kaito Onishi
12:00 p.m.: Kevin Velo, Matt McCarty
12:10 p.m.: Bud Cauley, J.T. Poston
12:20 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Henrik Norlander
12:30 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Patrick Fishburn
12:40 p.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An
12:50 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Corey Conners
1:00 p.m.: Joe Highsmith, Andrew Novak
1:15 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Ryo Histatsune
1:25 p.m.: Davis Riley, Jeremy Paul
1:35 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Kevin Yu
1:45 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Ricky Castillo
1:55 p.m.: Nico Echavarria, Jacob Bridgeman