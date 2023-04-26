Vandals drive on greens and steal flagstick after breaking into a Virginia golf club

Auburn Hills Golf Club saw some heinous acts done by vandals on their course this weekend. The course was damaged after someone rushed a vehicle onto the property in Riner, Virginia.

The incident appears to have taken place somewhere between late Friday and early Saturday. According to employees, when they came to work early in the morning, they saw the practice green and no. 9 green totally damaged.

The Auburn Hills Golf Club Facebook page shared a post with images informing their followers about the damage. They wrote in the caption,

"Damage done last night with a vehicle (not a golf cart) to the putting green and 9 green! Plus took the flagstick. If you have any information on who did this damage, please contact us so we can have a conversation with them!!"

"I couldn't believe it" - The PGA Director of the golf course in shock by the incident

Jeff Gandee, the PGA Director of the golf course, reportedly spoke with Golf Week and shared his response to the heinous act. He said:

"I couldn't believe it when I saw the damage to the greens. I have been at Auburn Hills for 15 years and a PGA professional for the past 22 years but never seen anything like this before."

According to reports, last Friday, a charity event was canceled due to heavy rain in the area. Golf clubs have already suffered a loss and now vandals damaging the course have put them under more pressure. Speaking on fixing the course, Jeff Gandee said:

"We have no idea on how much it will cost to fix this damage but guessing thousands of dollars. It will take a lot of time for the grass to heal and grow back from all the stress."

Gandee explained how they were going to fix the problem. However, the green at No. 17, which is helping to fix the course, will take months to heal.

"We had to take sod from the left side on No. 17, which is our largest green, and patch the damage as well as we could. We have smoothed it and rolled it so now it’s a matter of time for the damage to heal. The area on 17 green where we took the sod from will take months to heal."

Gandee felt that the horrible act has upset the entire golfing community. He added:

"This has upset the whole golfing community, not just here at Auburn Hills. Even people that don't play golf have commented because they realize the greens are the most important part of any golf course."

Further updates regarding the case will likely follow in the coming weeks and months.

